Book reviews: '1861: The Lost Peace' and 'Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers'

How America tried to avoid the Civil War and the link between lead pollution and serial killers

Delegates at the Willard Hotel peace conference
"The political intrigue leading up to 1861 rivals the battlefield action readers have come to expect from Civil War histories"
(Image credit: AP)
Jump to category:
By
published

'1861: The Lost Peace' by Jay Winik

The most serious attempt to evade America's Civil War was probably doomed to fail, said Adam Gopnik in The New Yorker. But that effort at reconciliation was "more substantial than most subsequent histories have acknowledged," and historian Jay Winik has made it the focus of his latest work. The subtitle here mildly overpromises. "Nowhere in the book do we encounter a truly plausible compromise that might have averted the conflict." Winik instead uncovers insights into the war's causes by looking closely at a peace conference convened at a Washington hotel four weeks before Abraham Lincoln's March 1861 inauguration. The event brought together 131 delegates from both free and slave states, and the Northern delegates contemplated surprising concessions, including letting slavery continue to exist where it already did. Even so, "Winik offers a portrait of two sides talking past each other, rather than with each other."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸