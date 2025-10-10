Ben Elton picks his favourite books

The writer and comedian chooses his favourite biographies and memoirs. His new book, “What Have I Done? My Autobiography” is out now; he’ll be speaking at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on 13 October.

My Autobiography

Charles Chaplin, 1964

A beautifully written account of the life of the most celebrated comic artist who ever lived, who journeyed from a childhood of unimaginable pain and poverty to fame and fortune without frontiers. Chaplin understood that comedy and tragedy are two sides of the same coin. After reading this book, it’s easy to understand why.

A Talent to Amuse

Sheridan Morley, 1969

A terrific introduction to Noël Coward, the man once referred to by actors and writers alike as “The Master”. It’s dated to the modern eye, containing as it does only guarded allusions to Coward’s private life as a gay man, but it’s entertaining and concise on his fabulous life in the theatre. I read it when I was 13 and it made me want to write comic plays myself.

The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill

William Manchester and Paul Reid, 2015

Anyone in any doubt of the towering genius, awesome courage and deeply inspiring (if flawed) character of Winston Churchill should read this great adventure story. As should anyone who still clings to Marx’s theory of historical materialism – individuals can make history, and few have made more of it than Churchill.

The Moon’s a Balloon

David Niven, 1971

One of the best show-business memoirs ever written. A hilarious, hair-raising and touchingly human story, and also a brilliant introduction to Hollywood’s golden age. Niven was a glorious amateur, falling as effortlessly into the role of movie star as he did of real-life war hero.

Will in the World

Stephen Greenblatt, 2004

This is the book I started with when I began work on “Upstart Crow.” A thrillingly illuminating, intellectually rigorous, psychologically astute investigation into the life and work of Shakespeare. Who very definitely wrote his plays.

