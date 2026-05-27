Young adult page-turners

Absorbing novels for teens (and grown-ups) to devour

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published

Book covers
Best new young-adult novels, covering everything from baseball and telepathy to chaos at home
(Image credit: Andersen Press / Faber and Faber / Chicken House)

From intoxicating dystopian tales to hard-hitting family dramas, young adult books are a thrilling read. These twisty page turners will have the teen in your life (or you!) staying up late to read one more chapter…

Like a Brother by Nathanael Lessore

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.