Chelsea Bieker's 6 favorite books dramatizing domestic violence's impact
The novelist recommends works by Anna Quindlen, Anita Shreve, and more
In Chelsea Bieker's new novel, "Madwoman," a married mother of two fears her secret past could be exposed when she's asked to testify about a traumatic childhood event. Below, the author recommends other books that dramatize domestic violence's impact.
'Animal' by Lisa Taddeo (2021)
The unforgettable lines "I am depraved. I hope you like me" resound as Joan leaves New York City on the heels of her boss's suicide in search of the one person who holds a key to her past. What has driven her to this desperate moment? As the narrative narrows in on the truth, the reader can't help but better understand the subtle and unsubtle ways patriarchy and violence come between women. Buy it here
'Black and Blue' by Anna Quindlen (1998)
What happens when your abuser is a well-respected police officer in your community? Quindlen's third novel shows readers how far mothers will go to create a new life for themselves and the children they love, detailing what it takes to escape and break the cycle of abuse. Buy it here
'Sleeping With the Enemy' by Nancy Price (1987)
The Julia Roberts–starring movie adaptation was my first encounter with this story, but I love the novel just as much. We go deep into the psychology of the young protagonist as she fakes her death to escape her abusive husband. The story is one of the first narratives of domestic violence I ever encountered, and I believe it changed my life. Buy it here
'Memorial Drive' by Natasha Trethewey (2020)
In one of the most stunning, brutal, and beautiful memoirs I've read, Trethewey confronts her mother's 1985 murder by her stepfather. The book is a gorgeously rendered depiction of the generational impact of domestic abuse, racism, and how male violence interrupts the mother-daughter connection. Buy it here
'Strange Fits of Passion' by Anita Shreve (1991)
An escape story with a wildly inventive structure, this novel tracks the dissolution of the marriage of two New York City journalists who seemed to have a perfect life. It perfectly illustrates how long-reaching the effects of domestic violence can be. Buy it here
'No Visible Bruises' by Rachel Louise Snyder (2019)
I believe our world would be changed if everyone read Snyder's study of domestic abuse. Writing with a journalist's keen eye and a novelist's knack for story, she exposes the nuances of the often invisible war that so many endure daily in their own homes. Buy it here
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
