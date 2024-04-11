Christina Sharpe: the influential author and intellectual who sees America as it is

Sharpe reshapes words and concepts to better know Blackness and the United States

Christina Sharpe attends the 74th National Book Awards ceremony
The creative nonfiction author recently won the prestigious Windham Campbell prize
(Image credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Alamy)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By Scott Hocker, The Week US
published

In early April, Christina Sharpe, the creative nonfiction author and professor at York University in Toronto, won the prestigious Windham Campbell prize. The prize givers wrote, "recalibrating images of Black existence, Christina Sharpe’s incisive, multi-layered work demands that we wrestle with brutality as we create meaning through language and art."

Prizes are all well and good, especially when they come with an unrestricted grant of $175,000. For Sharpe's admirers — and those fans are legion and include the authors, playwrights and artists Alexander Chee, Lynn Nottage and Simone Leigh — such a gift promises that Sharpe will continue thinking and writing. Who is the woman who inspires such accolades and devotion?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Books United States Canada
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us