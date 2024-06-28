Five books chosen by Nina Stibbe

The writer and author of the bestselling "Love, Nina" chooses her favourite diaries. Her latest book "Went to London, Took the Dog: The Diary of a 60-year-old Runaway" is out now.

The Diaries of Samuel Pepys

Edited by Richard Latham, 1825

The Restoration, the Great Plague and the Fire of London are the backdrop, but for me it's Pepys' vivid and frank descriptions of his personal life that enchant – romantic entanglements, haircuts, ailments and, on 25 September 1660, his first "cup of tee (a China drink) of which I never had drank before".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Available on The Week Bookshop

Forbidden Notebook

Alba de Céspedes, translated by Ann Goldstein, 1952

A new translation of a forgotten novella in diary form. It's 1950 and, on a whim, 43-year-old housewife Valeria Cossati buys a notebook and begins in secret to record daily events in her life. One reviewer called it "the female Stoner".

Available on The Week Bookshop

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Diary of a Nobody

George and Weedon Grossmith, 1892

On the rare occasion I meet anyone who hasn't read this, I recommend they do so immediately and envy them the laughter and joy to come. The diary records the everyday life of London clerk Charles Pooter over the course of 15 months. Pooter is ordinary and recognisable with a healthy self-regard bordering on delusional.

Available on The Week Bookshop

Theft by Finding – Diaries Volume One

David Sedaris, 2017

It's not surprising that genius chronicler of the everyday Sedaris is a habitual diarist, nor that his diaries are a mix of the exquisite, bizarre and mundane. Entries show him variously polishing jade, tidying apples, watching a stranger eating a sandwich with his eyes closed and trying assorted recreational drugs.

Available on The Week Bookshop

The Diary of a Provincial Lady

E.M. Delafield, 1930

This fictional diary chronicles life in a middle-class household in rural Devon at the beginning of the Great Depression. The protagonist anxiously and comically tries to keep up appearances, but when the bills come in she sneaks off to the pawnbrokers in a hat.

Available on The Week Bookshop