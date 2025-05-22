Is a River Alive?: a 'powerful synthesis of literature, activism and ethics'

Robert Macfarlane's latest book centres on his journeys to four river systems around the world

The cover of Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane
Macfarlane's 'stirring' book makes readers share his 'sense of awe'
(Image credit: Penguin Books)
By
published

Rivers in Britain – and indeed across the world – are in an abject state, said Alex Preston in The Observer. Mainly, they are "dying" because of pollution (in Britain chiefly sewage), but the "riverine crisis" has other causes, including drought resulting from climate change and the repercussions of "our wish to harness their power".

This context lends timeliness to Robert Macfarlane's latest book, which centres on his trips to four river systems. "Three are distant: the rivers of the Los Cedros cloud forest in Ecuador; the polluted waterways threading through and beneath Chennai; and the Mutehekau Shipu (Magpie River) flowing into the Gulf of St Lawrence in Quebec." The fourth is a small chalk spring close to Macfarlane's home in Cambridge, which he visits "before and after each far-flung journey". On each trip, Macfarlane spends time with activists, who urge him towards an eco-spiritualist conception of rivers as being somehow "alive". Full of "sublime" writing, "Is a River Alive?" is a "powerful synthesis of literature, activism and ethics", and another triumph from this wonderful travel writer.

