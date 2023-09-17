Jeff Daniels suggests 6 books that informed his writing and acting
The star recommends works by Gabriel García Márquez, Shelby Foote and more
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Screen and stage actor Jeff Daniels is a two-time Emmy winner who was Tony-nominated for his turn as Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird." Daniels has created a new audio memoir, "Alive and Well Enough," that’s available exclusively on Audible.
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez (1967)
I read Gabriel García Márquez’s masterpiece last fall. What a magnificent imagination he had. The stories he tells here, and the way he weaves them through several generations, will always mark this novel as a majestic achievement. Buy it here.
The Civil War: A Narrative by Shelby Foote (1958–74)
To play Civil War hero Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain in Gettysburg, I devoured Shelby Foote’s trilogy. A quote from Foote has been on my office wall for years: “I’m privately convinced that most of the really bad writing the world’s ever seen has been done under the influence of what’s called inspiration. Writing is very hard work, and knowing what you’re doing the whole time.” He was right. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Rust Belt Boy: Stories of an American Childhood by Paul Hertneky (2016)
Researching another role led me to Paul Hertneky’s memoir, which perfectly set the tone with its stories about growing up in blue-collar Ambridge, Pennsylvania, in the 1960s. My character lived in that book. Buy it here.
Story: Substance, Structure, Style and the Principles of Screenwriting by Robert McKee (1997)
Reading McKee’s guide to the craft of writing for the screen is like taking Latin. Before you break the rules, it’s good to have some idea of what the rules are. The best race-car drivers know how their engines work. Writers shouldn’t be any different. Buy it here.
Danny and the Boys: Being Some Legends of Hungry Hollow by John D. Voelker (1951)
My play "Escanaba in Da Moonlight" was inspired by this novel. A Michigan Supreme Court justice who wrote under the pen name Robert Traver, Voelker is far better known for his later novel "Anatomy of a Murder," which became a 1959 James Stewart film that was shot in the Upper Peninsula — and featuring Howard C. Treado Jr., my wife’s father, as a background actor. Buy it here.
Getting Even by Woody Allen (1971)
Alongside its 1975 follow-up, "Without Feathers," Woody Allen’s essay collection showcased comedy writing as an art, requiring effortless precision and plausible unpredictability, which you could either write or you couldn’t. Woody could. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
5 infectiously funny cartoons about Covid
Artists take on vaccine skeptics, the Covid pendulum, and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
A guide to the Galapagos Islands
A hotspot for biodiversity, the Galapagos Islands are home to everything from giant tortoises to blue-footed boobies
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
Movies directed by actors have mixed success at Toronto International Film Festival
TIFF's actor-directed films ranged from 'hugely thrilling' to 'abysmal'
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
Recipe: muscovado dark chocolate chunk cookies by Matt Adlard
The Week Recommends Soft and chewy, this recipe delivers the optimum cookie texture
By The Week Staff Published
-
A bicycle safari in Botswana
Explore the Okavango Delta on wheels during a multi-day safari experience
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Cow car
By The Week Staff Published
-
Properties of the week: houses in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty
Featuring a striking waterfront house in Cornwall and a boathouse in the Lake District
By The Week Staff Published
-
Scottish Women Artists review
Exhibition uncovers the work of female artists long hidden in 'historical obscurity'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A groundbreaking and distinctively Scottish retelling of Bram Stoker's classic novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Top Boy review: a fitting finale to the gangland drama
This brilliant show is bowing out at exactly the right time – at the top
By The Week Staff Published
-
Volvo XC40 Recharge review: what the car critics say
This new family SUV has consistent breaks and a classy interior
By The Week Staff Published