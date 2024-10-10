Our Evenings: Alan Hollinghurst's 'finest' novel yet

A gay, half-Burmese actor looks back on his life in this 'compellingly fresh' book

Book cover of Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst
The book is filled with 'brilliantly observed scenes'
By
published

Alan Hollinghurst's novels tend to appear at "spacious intervals of six or seven years", said Alexandra Harris in The Guardian. His latest – his first since "The Sparsholt Affair" (2017) – is a "compellingly fresh" bildungsroman, narrated by a gay, half-Burmese actor named Dave Win, who is looking back on his life from late middle age.

We first glimpse Win as a 13-year-old, visiting the posh family that has funded his scholarship to a public school in Berkshire. Next, we meet him aged 14 on summer holiday in Devon, mesmerised by the "parade of known and unknown men".

