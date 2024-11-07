Shattered: Hanif Kureishi's 'inspirational' memoir of accident that left him paralysed

'Exhilarating' book brings together diary entries dictated to his son

Kureishi's book is a brave attempt to 'create meaning' from a personal catastrophe of the very worst kind
"You'd think that a book about a paralysed man lying in hospital for a year would be bound to be boring," said Lynn Barber in The Spectator. But this memoir "never is". Hanif Kureishi is "such an exhilarating writer that you read agog even when he's describing having his nappies changed or fingers stuck up his bottom".

The story begins on Boxing Day in 2022, when the novelist, then 68, was watching TV in his girlfriend Isabella's flat in Rome. After becoming dizzy, he put his head between his legs and fell off the sofa – and in doing so partially broke his neck. As a result, he's now tetraplegic: though he has some feeling in his limbs, he "cannot feed himself... or hold a pen".

