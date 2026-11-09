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The best children’s chapter books for early readers that stand the test of time

Amelia Bedelia is still a favorite, while the kids are raving about the ‘Diary of a Pug’ series

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;Amelia Bedelia Means Business&#039; by Herman Parish, &#039;Pug Blasts Off&#039; by Kyla May, &#039;The Princess in Black&#039; by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale, and &#039;Yasmin!&#039; By Saadia Faruq
Early chapter books bridge the gap from picture books to more complex reads
(Image credit: Greenwillow Books / Candlewick / Picture Window Books / Scholastic)

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As their interests expand and reading skills improve, children are lucky that literature evolves alongside them. These are the best chapter books for young readers transitioning to more complex stories.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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