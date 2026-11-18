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Bedtime stories likely predate the written word, but over time we’ve gotten really good at passing them down through books. From the fussiest sleeper to the already-nodding babies, here are the best books for bedtime.

‘Goodnight Moon’ by Margaret Wise Brown (1947)

There are probably very few children’s book cases that don’t hold the timeless classic “Goodnight Moon.” The book’s pacing and plot give toddlers time to say goodnight to everything around them as they fall asleep. Because it’s “short and simple,” it “makes for an ideal part” of a “consistent bedtime routine,” said Forbes. ($9, HarperCollins, Amazon)

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‘Where the Wild Things Are’ by Maurice Sendak (1963)

For nostalgic parents with adventurous children who need a little more bedtime entertainment, the iconic “Where the Wild Things Are” awaits. Far from appealing only to children, the book has, after “initially sending shockwaves” around the “literary establishment,” “beguiled almost everyone who has encountered it, young and old, from world leaders to film directors,” said the BBC. ($12, HarperCollins, Amazon)

‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!’ by Mo Willems (2006)

Award-winning author Mo Willems reveals “proven bedtime-delaying strategies to children and child-wranglers alike,” Publishers Weekly. The book’s backgrounds progressively dim from “soft pink to lavender” to a “relaxing gray-blue and warm violet,” enhancing the “growing sense of drowsiness.” Perfect for fussy sleepers with a sense of humor. ($19, Hyperion Books for Children, Amazon)

‘A Big Mooncake for Little Star’ by Grace Lin (2018)

This story in “A Big Mooncake for Little Star” is not based on Chinese cosmology, but it is nonetheless Grace Lin’s homage to the Midautumn Moon Festival, which she called her “favorite Asian holiday” on the book’s jacket flap. The result is a “warm and glowing modern myth,” said Kirkus Reviews. ($11, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Amazon)