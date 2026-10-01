Chuckle through fall with these comedians on tour

Get some laughs from Lavell Crawford, Kathy Griffin and more

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Comedian Lavell Crawford attends an event for “Happy Gilmore 2” in Atlanta.
Comedian Lavell Crawford attends an event for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ in Atlanta
(Image credit: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Netflix)

Leaves are falling, and comedy clubs are calling. This autumn, there are plenty of comedians rounding the country, all primed to provide you with boundless laughs.

Lavell Crawford

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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