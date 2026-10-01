Chuckle through fall with these comedians on tour

Leaves are falling, and comedy clubs are calling. This autumn, there are plenty of comedians rounding the country, all primed to provide you with boundless laughs.

Lavell Crawford

While Lavell Crawford is known for his guest roles on television, it’s his unique brand of stand-up that has endeared him to fans. Now the funny man is back on the road at several comedy festivals for an ongoing tour.

Those who can’t see him live can still get a laugh from his 2024 stand-up special, in which Crawford “contemplates how ‘My 600 Pound Life’ could go for 15 seasons and he’s still underweight, the kind of racist you have to be to not take a free holiday and explosive consequences in a Taco Bell bathroom,“ said Deadline. (through October)

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Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings’ comedy is certainly not intended for young children, but you can catch her live on her ongoing “Big Baby” tour regardless. The tour lets people take in Cummings’ lively stories with “signature sharp wit and fearless perspective on navigating the world as a single mom,” said the tour’s official press release.

Her material on the current tour “dives into the chaos of personal growth, the comedy of owning your mistakes and laugh-out-loud reflections on raising a son. Her stand-up continues to blend personal anecdotes with incisive cultural commentary,” said the release.(through January 2027)

Joe Dombrowski

Joe Dombrowski first rose to prominence in 2017 and since then has been entertaining audiences across the United States with his stand-up routines. Now he is out on yet another stand-up tour featuring his signature comedic style.

While Dombrowski first endeared himself to audiences with “comedy rooted in his life as an elementary school teacher,” he and his husband have since become parents. Dombrowski now “delivers big laughs while sneaking in something deeper: a perspective shaped in real time, somewhere between the classroom and the nursery,” said Pride Source. (through December)

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Earthquake

His real name is Nathaniel Stroman, but it is fitting that the man with the stage name Earthquake can deliver Richter scale-level laughs. The performer who got his start in local Atlanta comedy clubs is currently crisscrossing the United States on tour.

But while many comedians go on to have wildly lucrative careers, that doesn’t seem to be Earthquake’s priority — making people laugh is. While others “may want an extravagant lifestyle,” he is “perfectly comfortable with something reliable that gets him where he needs to go,” the comedian told the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. (through January 2027)

Fortune Feimster

Since her debut on “Last Comic Standing” in 2010, Fortune Feimster has become one of the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour is on the road now. Feimster’s comedy comes from a variety of sources. “I was a huge Carol Burnett fan. My grandmother watched reruns of her show all the time,” Feimster told The Guardian.

And she is no slouch, as Feimster’s “tours are long and demanding, typically lasting about two years with roughly 150 shows in 100 cities,” said Lavender magazine. The comic casts a wide net for fans. (through November)

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin has been traversing the country as a stand-up for more than 30 years, and her controversial brand of comedy has made her one of the most famous comics in the U.S. If you want to catch her live, there’s good news, as Griffin is currently touring in numerous cities.

Her comedy continues even after a widely criticized joke about President Donald Trump in 2017 largely ostracized Griffin. “It’s time that all public people with a platform grow some balls because I had to in 2017,” Griffin told Salon. (through March 2027)

D.L. Hughley and Don Lemon

Combining comedian D.L. Hughley with political commentator Don Lemon may seem like a strange combination, but the pair have teamed to deliver a raunchy, politically charged comedy tour. That show, “Anything Goes,” is making its way across the country now.

“We’ve found that a trained career newsperson and a comedian-who-is-also-a-thought-leader is a great combination,” Lemon said to Boston.com. The show brings “laughter, maybe some tears, maybe some joy, maybe a little angst about where we are as a country,” and audiences “never know what you’re going to get with us.” (through December)

Paula Poundstone

After getting her start in HBO comedy specials during the 1980s, Paula Poundstone has been making audiences laugh for decades with her unique trademark of conversational comedy. Her ongoing tour gives fans a chance to catch up with the iconic — and sometimes controversial — comedian and “Tonight Show” alumna, who was also the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Her current tour is “largely autobiographical, talking about taking care of multiple animals, travel and growing up in Massachusetts,” said the Pittsburgh City Paper. (through April 2027)