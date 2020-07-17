3 female late night comedians mock 'cancel culture' and those who fetishize it

"Cancel culture — it's the No. 1 problem facing America today," deadpanned Desi Lydic on Thursday's Daily Show. "But what is 'cancel culture'? Well, I've been watching nothing but Fox News for 72 hours straight," she said, and cancel culture can be thought of as "political correctness plus discrimination multiplied by woke millennial shame monsters. If you don't hold the right opinions, you're canceled."
"I feel like the real reason they picked me to do this tonight is because I'm the only comedian who hasn't been canceled yet," Whitney Cummings said on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, "which is very weird, because I probably should have been a long time ago. I've said some very crazy things, but they were all on Comedy Central so no one can find them. If you want to cancel me, you literally have to buy a VCR on Craigslist."
Cummings thought maybe she crossed a line with an NFL joke in her guest monologue, "but it doesn't matter," she said. "Everything gets everybody in trouble now. People now can find anything to be divided about. Like, the fact that people have managed to politicize wearing a face mask in a pandemic, it makes me insane."
"With the world in crisis and science being questioned in a violently divided country, I jumped at the chance to say something that potentially ends my career," said Iliza Shlesinger, Kimmel's guest host on Monday's show. "Having said that, let's talk about cancel culture. (Please don't cancel me.)"
Shlesinger began with a historical survey of online discourse. "Internet, people should be allowed to evolve and not have their career ended by something they drunkenly tweeted in an UberX after a Fallout Boy concert in 2015, hypothetically," she said. "And look, there are people who actually want to hurt others, and they have a pattern of saying horrible things and using social media to spread hate, so yes, roast those people."
But "we need to chill with canceling everyone," Shlesinger said. "I think we should support people who change their opinion for the right reasons, because it means they cared enough to read a book or to talk to a person who's different from them, and they're trying to do better. ... The truth is, we should all be working, every day, to learn and evolve as much as we can." Then she tried to cancel stuff. Watch below. Peter Weber
Multiple national polls over the past days and weeks have given former Vice President Joe Biden a double-digit advantage over Trump this fall. The Cook Political Report says those results "are seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes," leading it to move 20 House races toward Democratic candidates in its largest one-way shift in a long time.
New at @CookPolitical: House rating changes in 20 districts, all towards Democrats. I can’t recall the last time we moved so many races at once, let alone in the same direction. pic.twitter.com/Bb9UCO1Jm7
Not all of those races are explicitly predicted to go to Democrats after the shift. Cook's prediction softens the chances of a dominant victory in several formerly far-right districts, while all but guarantees a Democratic victory in others. Four races where a Republican was favored to hold their seat meanwhile moved into toss-up territory, including in Democrat Wendy Davis' challenge to Rep. Chip Roy (R) outside San Antonio, Texas.
Republicans need to win 18 seats to regain their majority in the House, but with this latest shift, it looks pretty much impossible. Kathryn Krawczyk
Vivian died of natural causes at his home in Atlanta on Friday, Don Rivers, his business partner and friend, told the AP. He was 95.
Vivian's career as a civil rights leader goes back to his 1940s sit-in demonstrations, the AP notes, and he was an adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. In the 1960s, Vivian served as national director of affiliates for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, "directing protest activities and training in nonviolence, and coordinating voter registration and community development projects," The New York Times reports. The Times in its obituary remembers Vivian as a "paladin of nonviolence on the front lines of bloody confrontations." He became the interim president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2012.
Vivian in 2013 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with the White House saying at the time, "the Rev. C.T. Vivian was a stalwart activist on the march toward racial equality. Whether at a lunch counter, on a Freedom Ride, or behind the bars of a prison cell, he was unafraid to take bold action in the face of fierce resistance." Former President Barack Obama in the ceremony also praised him for "pushing us closer to our founding ideals."
Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday remembered Vivian as a "true trailblazer" who "made this nation and world a better place," while the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center wrote, "Courageous. Brilliant. Sacrificial. A powerfully well-lived life that lifted humanity. We will miss you." Brendan Morrow
Americans disapprove of President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic by a margin of 60 percent to 38 percent in a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday morning. And that's bad news for the president, because 63 percent of U.S. adults say it's more important to control the outbreak, even if it hurts the economy, versus 33 percent who say it's more important to restart the economy. In May, 46 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump's coronavirus response; in late March it was 51 percent.
Americans not only disagree with Trump's pandemic response and priorities, they also don't trust the information he shares about the outbreak. Only 34 percent of U.S. adults said they have a good or great deal of trust in Trump's COVID-19 information, while 64 percent said they don't trust him much or at all — and that includes 46 percent who don't trust his information even a bit. Broken down by party, 6 percent of Democrats, 30 percent of independents, and 71 percent of Republicans say they trust Trump's coronavirus information, meaning 29 percent of the people in his own party don't find him a credible source on the most important issue of the day.
Support for Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has dropped across the board since May, but the slippage was particularly steep among white evangelical Christians (16 percentage points drop), white men without college degrees (15 point fall), and residents of rural areas (11 point slip), the poll found. Since March, Trump's support on coronavirus has dropped 23 points in rural areas and 16 points in the suburbs.
The Washington Post/ABC poll was conducted July 12-15 by Langer Research, contacting 1,006 U.S. adults on cellphone or landline. The overall margin of sampling error is ± 3.5 percentage points. Peter Weber
If you are sick enough with COVID-19 to be admitted to a hospital intensive care unit, your chances of survival are much better today than they were a few months ago, researchers report in the journal Anaesthesia. The British study analyzed all published research from around the world on COVID-19 ICU deaths among adults, and it found the fatality rate dropped from 60 percent of ICU patients at the end of March to 40 percent in May, a 33 percent drop. The ICU death rate was more or less constant across all continents.
"As we learn more about this virus and its effect on the critically ill, we become better at treating it and its complications," Dr. Eric Cioe Pena, director of global health at Northwell Health, tells ABC News. "The global sum of knowledge brought to bear on this problem is what has helped to reduce mortality." Doctors now have more effective tools, including proven steroids and anti-viral drugs, and they have a better understanding of the new coronavirus and how it affects the body. Also, "we are more knowledgeable about ventilator management in these patients," said Dr. Amesh Adalja at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.
While the ICU death rate has fallen across national boundaries, different countries have employed divergent strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and overall deaths are rising in countries that have failed to contain the disease. The virus is "like a big giant forest fire that's looking for human lives to burn," University of Minnesota infectious disease reacher Michael Osterholm tells Politico. If the treatment gains are not "coupled with good public health measures," Pena told ABC News, we will "erase any gains made over the last few months by simply overwhelming the ICUs that have just become better at treating COVID-19." Peter Weber
Among the heap of "troubling pandemic news," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, "yesterday we learned that Russian hackers have launched cyberattacks on COVID-19 research centers. So the Russians are getting America's coronavirus data? Could they share it with us?" The Russian spies are actually trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research, he explained, "but for once, Russia is the second-biggest hacking story of the day, because yesterday, major Twitter accounts were hacked in a bitcoin scam. Now, if you're not familiar, a 'bitcoin scam' is anything involving bitcoin."
President Trump is getting crushed in the polls by Joe Biden, Colbert said, but "I won't feel confident Biden has won this thing until he's giving his first State of the Union — and even then part of me will be thinking: 'Comey could still f--- this up.'"
"A new poll finds that Trump's approval rating has hit an all-time low of 36 percent," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "I guess that explains why Trump has decided to shake things up," replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale. "Meanwhile, everyone else in the campaign is thinking, 'Yeah, he was the problem,'" he joked. The Twitter hackers targeted Biden, Barack Obama, and Jeff Bezos, among other blue checkmarks, Fallon said. "You know Trump's furious because they attacked the biggest accounts on Twitter and didn't even include him."
"Twitter released a statement saying that luckily, the president's Twitter account was not hacked — but how would they know?" Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. "I mean, this is the same guy who tweets about beans, Iran, and the Confederacy in the span of 10 minutes. He pre-hacks himself."
Also, "Donald Trump's campaign isn't struggling because of his campaign manager, it's struggling because Donald Trump is the candidate," Noah said. So Parscale is clearly "a scapegoat," but he should still be proud, "because at this point, getting out of the Trump campaign without getting into prison, that's an achievement."
"Trump's campaign is sputtering because the coronavirus crisis isn't a problem Trump can just BS his way out of," and governing "is just not in his skill set," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. But Trump didn't just fire Parscale, he's also "honing in on two key re-election strategies: less testing and more racism."
Trump also suggested dogs might vote illegally, and The Late Show turned that into a commercial. Watch below. Peter Weber
The U.S. hit a new single-day record for COVID-19 infections on Thursday: 77,217, by Reuters' count, and more than 75,600, according to The New York Times. The previous record, about 69,000, was set last Friday. The seven-day average of daily infections is now above 63,000, from about 22,200 a month ago. The death toll on Thursday, 969, was the highest since June 10, and Florida, Texas, and South Carolina all had their biggest one-day increases. Other states that have broken their single-day fatality records this week are Alabama, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Hawaii, and Montana. Texas and Arizona are bringing in refrigerated trucks to store bodies as their morgues fill up.
Our updates is published. States reported a record number of tests (831k) and cases (71k). At 977, the reported death count is the highest since May 29. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to a level we haven’t seen since April 23. pic.twitter.com/wiybSfnetX
More than half of U.S. states now require wearing a mask in public — the governors of Colorado and Arkansas issued mask orders Thursday, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sued Atlanta for recommending residents wear masks. The death rate is rising after steadily falling for weeks, but the U.S. never dipped below its months-long plateau of about 20,000 cases a day after its first peak, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday. "What I think we need to do, and my colleagues agree, is we really almost need to regroup, call a timeout — not necessarily lock down again, but say that we've got to do this in a more measured way," Fauci said. "We've got to get our arms around this and we've got to get this controlled." Peter Weber
President Trump held another campaign-style event at the White House on Thursday, this time on the South Lawn, where two trucks and a crane were brought in to illustrate his assertion that regulation is bad.
Asked who would pay for the crane and pickup trucks used in Pres Trump's South Lawn event this afternoon on deregulation, @JuddPDeere45 said costs would be covered by several of the Federal agencies taking part. That would include DOT, Labor, Commerce, HHS, SBA and EPA. pic.twitter.com/1XWnQtOLLP
Trump's claims about the costs of regulations, and the number imposed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, were so misleading that Fox News host anchor Neil Cavuto cut in to almost apologetically set the record straight.
Fox cut away from Trump's speech so that Neil Cavuto could note some 'mischaracterizations' from Trump
Cavuto: 'It was not a disaster under Barack Obama, not only did the Dow essentially triple, but ... Americans did very, very well.' pic.twitter.com/T47seNoLak