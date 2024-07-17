The CIA by Hugh Wilford: 'lively and original' history of America's spy agency

The book has been dubbed a 'must-read' for those interested in intelligence and national-security affairs

Kennedy and Allen Dulles
President John F. Kennedy had a close relationship with CIA director Allen Dulles
(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)
There has long been a "dichotomy" in histories of the CIA, said Toby Harnden in The Spectator. While some have depicted America's foreign spying agency (founded by President Truman in 1947) as an "all-powerful evil force", others have presented it as "comically inept". 

The former accounts emphasise the argument that the CIA is "pulling the strings" everywhere. The latter highlights its "pratfalls" and "madcap schemes" – such as its ill-fated plot to assassinate Fidel Castro with exploding cigars, or its plan to discredit President Sukarno of Indonesia by faking his appearance in a porn film. In this fascinating new history, Hugh Wilford falls into "neither camp". 

