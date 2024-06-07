The 'furious dogfight' over literary festival sponsorship

Baillie Gifford has cancelled all its deals with book events after pressure from activists

An attendee relaxes at the 2024 Hay Festival in Hay-on-Wye, Wales
The loss of sponsorship from the Scottish asset management firm could be 'catastrophic' for British book festivals
By
published

Normally characterised by "white tents fluttering in the summer breeze" and the "swish of turning pages", this summer's book festivals have become "embroiled in a furious political dogfight".

The Hay, Edinburgh and Borders literary festivals have all cut ties with Scottish asset management firm Baillie Gifford after the climate and anti-Israel activist group Fossil Free Books questioned the "ethics" of the sponsorship arrangements, said The Times.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

