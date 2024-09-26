The Siege: 'fresh and gripping' account of the Iranian embassy hostage crisis

Ben Macintyre has produced a 'masterful' narrative of the real-life 1980 drama

Book cover of The Siege by Ben Macintyre
The book captures the 'complex power-relationships' inside the embassy
(Image credit: Penguin Random House)
By
published

"For those of us of a certain age (62, since you ask), the extraordinary events of 5 May 1980 will remain indelibly etched on our memories," said Andrew Anthony in The Observer.

That day, the SAS stormed the Iranian embassy in London – ending a six-day siege that had begun when six gunmen entered the embassy, taking 26 hostages, four of them Britons. Now, the nation watched "transfixed" as "mysterious" black-clad figures in balaclavas smashed their way into the stuccoed building before killing five of the gunmen and liberating 24 of the hostages (one had already been shot dead by the captors; another died during the assault). In those "few action-packed minutes", the SAS "went from obscurity to global renown".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine Iran
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸