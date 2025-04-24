The Story of Murder: a 'thoughtful' fictional retelling of a true crime story

One night in 1910, an American quack doctor murdered his wife Belle Elmore, dismembered her body and buried it in the cellar of their north London home. He and his lover, Ethel Le Neve, then tried to flee to Canada, only to be foiled by a message sent from their ship via the new-fangled wireless telegraph; after a sensational trial, the doctor, Hawley Crippen, was hanged while Ethel walked free.

The story is, of course, a familiar one; yet in her new book, Hallie Rubenhold makes it exciting all the same, said Dominic Sandbrook in The Times. Rather than put Crippen centre stage, she focuses on his victim and his suspected accomplice: Belle, often depicted as blowsy and shrewish, is treated with gentle compassion, while Ethel is compellingly mysterious. The author also brilliantly evokes their milieu – the music halls in which Belle sang, the boom in homoeopathy that Crippen exploited, and the thrilling novelty of instant communications. It's a "thoughtful, humane and gripping" book.

