V13: a 'marvelous and terrifying' account of the Bataclan terror trials

Emmanuel Carrère's book is 'absolutely gripping'

A court sketch depicting Salah Abdeslam&#039;s lawyer Olivia Ronen, a plea before the court
A court sketch of Salah Abdeslam's lawyer Olivia Ronen
(Image credit: Benoit Peyrucq / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

In September 2021, the largest criminal trial in French history got under way at the Palais de Justice in Paris. In the dock were 20 defendants, accused of helping to plan and organise what became known as "V13": the attacks of Friday (vendredi) 13 November 2015, at the Bataclan theatre and other locations in Paris, which killed 130 and injured hundreds.

Everything about the trial was "unprecedented", said Chris Power in The Guardian: it lasted nine months, involved nearly 400 lawyers and magistrates, and took place in a 650 square metre purpose-built courtroom. The legal brief ran to more than a million pages. Watching it all was the celebrated non-fiction writer Emmanuel Carrère, who was covering the proceedings for the news magazine L'Obs. Now, he has expanded his reports into a superbly crafted – and "absolutely gripping" – book.

