Xochitl Gonzalez’s 6 favorite books that shaped her storytelling
The best-selling author recommends works by Stephen King, Julian Barnes, and more
Xochitl Gonzalez is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the best-selling author of the novel Olga Dies Dreaming. Below, she recommends six books that influenced her latest novel, Anita de Monte Laughs Last, which is now out in paperback.
‘When I Sing, Mountains Dance’ by Irene Solà (2019)
This slim, gorgeous novel is ostensibly about a valley in the Pyrenees, but really it’s about the vitality of the world around us. Solà tells the generations-long story in the round, the perspectives ranging from that of a farmer to chanterelles that grow in the forest to the mountains themselves. The story is sweet but the prose electric—the kind of stuff that makes you fall in love with language and being alive. Buy it here.
‘Essential Labor’ by Angela Garbes (2022)
This compulsively readable book dives into the ways that parenting is a critical and yet undervalued form of labor. Though its primary lens is mothering, Garbes offers a poignant examination of womanhood writ large and how perceptions of mothering inform women’s perceptions of self. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The Shining’ by Stephen King (1977)
Beneath the horror, King’s classic novel offers a surprisingly deep inquiry into a marriage. The Overlook Hotel in winter serves as a Gothic symbol of the confines of domesticity and the dangers of male insecurity and thwarted ambitions. Buy it here.
‘Widow Basquiat’ by Jennifer Clement (2000)
Clement’s memoir powerfully explores the chaotic domestic life of the painter Jean-Michel Basquiat and his on-and-off muse and lover, Clement’s friend Suzanne Mallouk. With sparse prose, the book beautifully examines the tumult, violence, and creative breakthroughs that can arise when two artists come together. Buy it here.
‘The Altar of My Soul’ by Marta Moreno Vega (2000)
Santería, a faith followed by millions around the world, has long been cloaked in secrecy and stigma. In this heartfelt memoir, Moreno Vega recounts her journey around and into the faith, offering up a story of personal growth and spiritual homecoming. Buy it here.
‘The Sense of an Ending’ by Julian Barnes (2011)
I loved this wrenching, sophisticated campus novel, which is as much about memory as it is about the specifics of things remembered. Barnes plays with his own recollections of being a college student in a love affair while unspooling the ramifications that a similar experience has on his narrator’s present. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Feature Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
By The Week US Published
-
Space-age living: The race for robot servants
Feature Meta and Apple compete to bring humanoid robots to market
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Feature Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Will Amazon destroy James Bond?
Talking Point Broccoli family yields control of franchise to tech giant, sparking fears of corporate 'Americanisation' of beloved British icon
By The Week UK Published
-
Wine & shallot roast potatoes recipe
The Week Recommends Crispy potatoes have a 'boat-load of flavour'
By The Week UK Published
-
Greg Doran picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From the 1840s to the 2020s, former artistic director of the RSC lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Get In: 'cracking read' on Labour's rise to power
The Week Recommends Keir Starmer relegated to 'supporting actor' as book explores the true 'power behind the throne'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Thousand Blows: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby star in 'moreish' boxing series
The Week Recommends Entertaining pugilistic period drama from the Peaky Blinders creator
By The Week UK Published
-
Much Ado About Nothing: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell deliver 'full-on fiery and fleshy' performance
The Week Recommends Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Shakespeare classic leans on '1990s pop favourites'
By The Week UK Published