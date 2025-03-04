Xochitl Gonzalez’s 6 favorite books that shaped her storytelling

The best-selling author recommends works by Stephen King, Julian Barnes, and more

Xochitl Gonzalez
Xochitl Gonzalez is the author of Olga Dies Dreaming and Anita de Monte Laughs Last
Xochitl Gonzalez is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the best-selling author of the novel Olga Dies Dreaming. Below, she recommends six books that influenced her latest novel, Anita de Monte Laughs Last, which is now out in paperback.

‘When I Sing, Mountains Dance’ by Irene Solà (2019)

