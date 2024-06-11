All the comedians to see on tour this summer

Grumpy New Yorker Jerry Seinfeld and the former stars of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" are just three of the comics heading to a city near you in the coming months. These nine stand-up tours are sure to get you through the sweaty summer months with glee.

Eric Andre

Are you a fan of Eric Andre's absurdist TV series "The Eric Andre Show"? If you also enjoy his trademark wild hair and frenetic (slightly annoying) enthusiasm, you will no doubt want to catch Andre on tour. "When Eric Andre takes the stage, you know you're in for a night of outrageous, boundary-pushing comedy," said a review in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay . " The Eric Andre Show Live " tour dates are ongoing through July 19.

Nate Bargatze

The Atlantic once called Nate Bargatze "the nicest man in stand-up," praising his "slow, inoffensive, even soothing" brand of dry wit. If you are on the hunt for a potentially more family-friendly show, this may be a good bet. " Be Funny Tour " tour dates are ongoing now through Oct. 18.

Maria Bamford

You may not be familiar with Maria Bamford directly, but you will probably recognize her iconic voice from "Bob's Burgers," "BoJack Horseman" and "Adventure Time." She's also written a New York Times bestselling memoir called "Sure, I'll Join Your Cult" (great title). Stephen Colbert once called her his "favorite comedian on earth," and Judd Apatow said she is "the funniest woman in the world," according to Bamford's website . Her tour dates run from July 13 through December.

Kathy Griffin

This fiery red-headed comic fell off a lot of people's radars after she posted a picture of herself holding the fake severed head of then-president Donald Trump. Griffin received a lot of backlash, lost endorsements and was even added to the No Fly List. Her first tour in six years, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List," addresses this tumultuous time in her career, but also delves into her personal life, as Griffin talks about being diagnosed with complex PTSD and lung cancer. While Griffin is not touring extensively as of now, she does have a few tour dates in August.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Maniscalco's comedy is not for everyone, but he encapsulates the experience of some Italian-American families with apparent aplomb . The comic is now gearing up for his biggest tour yet, and in the tour announcement he promised to "roast today's absurdities — non-existent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus…. Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!" The " It Ain't Right Tour " dates run from July 11 through December.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

If you once snorted milk out of your nose as a kid while watching the whimsical improv show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" on ABC (remember cable?), you're in luck: Two of the show's key players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, are currently on tour together. The " Colin & Brad Live Tour " dates run June 13 through Aug. 18.

Ben Schwartz

This New York City native might be most commonly recognized for playing Jean-Ralphio on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation" or for voicing Sonic the Hedgehog. But in addition to his roles in various film and TV projects, Ben Schwartz is also a stand-up. "Improv comedy is hard. Even some great performers and comedians can't master it. Schwartz isn't just good at improv; he's able to craft a must-see experience around the art," said Paste Magazine of his previous tour, "Ben Schwartz and Friends," in 2022. The " Rejected Jokes Tour " dates run from June 14 through October 26.

Iliza Shlesinger

Her name may be difficult to pronounce (and also spell), but Iliza Shlesinger is a self-aware millennial whisperer who has found her audience courtesy of acerbic wit and bawdy jokes about the harrowing experience of being a woman in the modern age. "It's about shedding light on and laughing about all the things that are designed to make us feel bad, but really shouldn't," she said to D Magazine last year. Tour dates run from July 27 through December.

Jerry Seinfeld