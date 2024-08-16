Akon's Senegalese 'Wakanda' city in peril

Senegal officials say they will take back land granted for the futuristic project unless more progress is made

Photo collage of Akon wearing a fur, smiling brightly with a microphone, on a background of construction work.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

In 2020, Senegalese-American singer Akon vowed to create "a real-life Wakanda" in Senegal. But four years on, his futuristic city remains little more than a pipe dream. 

The West African nation had granted Akon 136 acres of land along its Atlantic coast to develop "Akon City", which the singer envisioned as "a real-life Wakanda", drawing inspiration from the fictional country in Marvel Studios' Black Panther films, said Bloomberg.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Senegal Film Architecture Africa Under The Radar Marvel
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸