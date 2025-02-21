Early Works: Anselm Kiefer – a 'visceral' exhibition

New show explores the start of the artist's poetic interrogation of 'Germanic identity'

Depicts a tangled pantheon of historical German figures, set within a forest and connected by rings of tree trunks
Anselm Kiefer's Ways of Worldly Wisdom – The Battle of Hermann (1977)
(Image credit: Anselm Kiefer, Courtesy of the Hall Art Foundation; Courtesy Herald St, London; Courtesy Christie's)
By
published

In 1969, a 24-year-old art student called Anselm Kiefer decided to confront "the amnesia of West Germany's postwar identity" head-on, said Claudia Barbieri Childs in The Art Newspaper. Wearing his father's Wehrmacht greatcoat, which he had found in the attic, he staged a series of performances in which he gave "the banned straight-armed Nazi salute", often in front of "historically charged landscapes and monuments". The resulting images, developed into photo montages, were scandalous – the first significant works in a career dedicated to investigating his country's conflicted historical memory.

A selection of these pictures form the nucleus of this new exhibition dedicated to Kiefer's "challenging" early work. Featuring 45 photographs, paintings, prints and watercolours the now-world-famous artist created between 1969 and 1982, the show contains some hellish imagery: "gaunt helmeted soldiers and storm-tossed U-boat crews, leaf-shorn forests, blood-spattered rivers and objectified nudes". It is an event evocative of "a conflicted time", when Germany began to come to terms with its dark recent past.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸