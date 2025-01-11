Better Man: Robbie Williams's 'dynamic' monkey biopic is 'occasionally over ripe'

Former Take That star is replaced with a CGI chimpanzee in musical-stuffed film

Monkey in a biographical musical drama following the life and career of Robbie Williams
The film is 'generously sprinkled' with Robbie Williams hits
By
published

"As you'll no doubt have heard by now", Robbie Williams is portrayed in this biopic – directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey – as an ape, said Patrick Cremona in Radio Times.

"More specifically", the pop star narrates the film, while he is played on screen by an actor (Jonno Davies) who has been transformed by computer wizardry, so that for "every minute of the movie", whether Robbie is grieving his beloved nan in rainy Stoke-on-Trent, "performing to thousands in concert, or snorting cocaine backstage, he's depicted as a chimpanzee". This takes a bit of getting used to, but eventually you "find yourself getting swept up in the sheer emotion of watching Robbie's story unfold across the extreme highs and disastrous lows". It helps, too, that the film is generously sprinkled with his hits, which are worked into the plot "via dynamically staged musical numbers".

