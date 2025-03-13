Black Bag: Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett star in 'punchy' thriller

All-star Steven Soderbergh spy film is 'cool and confident'

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender
Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender play a married couple, and the performances 'drip with old-school star power'
(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

"Thirteen years after announcing his retirement, Steven Soderbergh is busier than ever," said John Nugent in Empire. Coming just two months after his last film, "Black Bag" is "tremendous fun: think 'Ocean's 11', if they were spies".

Like that earlier hit, it is "cool and confident" and features an "A-list cast" and a "punchy" script "full of mile-a-minute" dialogue. Michael Fassbender plays an "icy" British spy tasked with identifying a traitor in his agency. When he is presented with a list of suspects, he finds on it the name of his "beloved wife and colleague" (Cate Blanchett), throwing all loyalties into doubt. What follows nods to genre convention, but contains "very little in the way of action". Instead, its "pleasures lie in the dialogue, the twists, the reveals", leading to "a delightful Agatha Christie-style drawing-room denouement" in which the mole is finally exposed.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸