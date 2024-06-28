Green Border: a contender for 'the most distressing film ever made'

Shot in black and white, the film is rooted in real events

A still from Green Border
Green Border forces its viewer to confront the humanitarian crisis
(Image credit: Agata Kubis)
By
published

The fury that radiates off the veteran Polish director Agnieszka Holland's film "Green Border" "is so intense that you can almost feel it encasing you in its heat", said Manohla Dargis in The New York Times. "A brutal, deeply affecting drama" rooted in real events, it follows refugees from the Middle East and Africa as they attempt to enter the European Union via Belarus and Poland. 

The film is mainly set "in the so-called exclusion zone" between the two countries, a "haunted, contested, dangerously swampy slice of land" patrolled by armed guards, who show no mercy to those migrants who are unfortunate enough to be caught by them. The characters include a "tense" Syrian couple (Jalal Altawil and Dalia Naous) who are travelling with their family; and Leila (Behi Djanati Atai), "a middle-aged Afghan gutsily making the journey alone". The cruelty they and others encounter is shocking, but "the rigour of Holland's filmmaking, and the steadfastness of her compassion, help steady you as a viewer. Pay attention, you can almost hear her whispering in your ear: pay witness." 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Film Refugees In Review From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸