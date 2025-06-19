Lollipop: a single mother trapped in a 'hellish catch-22'

Daisy May Hudson's moving debut feature is a gut puncher in the Ken Loach tradition

Posy Sterling as Molly in Lollipop
Posy Sterling makes Molly an 'empathetic presence'
(Image credit: MetFilm / Tereza Cervenova)
By
published

Daisy May Hudson fell into filmmaking when her mother and sister were abruptly evicted from their home in east London. A student in Manchester at the time, she returned home to help them through this crisis – and decided to film it for what became a highly acclaimed documentary. Now, she has produced her debut feature, a drama about homelessness – and it's a gut puncher in the Ken Loach tradition, said Emily Maskell in Little White Lies.

The story follows Molly (Posy Sterling), a young mother who has just been released from a short jail sentence. She is longing to be reunited with her two children, but she finds that they are now in care; and she has lost her home and her job. Molly is thus trapped in "a hellish catch-22": she can't get her children back until she has a suitable roof over her head, but as her children are not living with her, she doesn't qualify for appropriate housing.

