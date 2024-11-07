Small Things Like These: 'stylish' Irish drama 'casts a powerful spell'
Screen adaption of Claire Keegan's bestselling novel stars Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy, fresh from his Oscar triumph in "Oppenheimer", adds another "startling performance to his résumé" in this "stylish" drama adapted from Claire Keegan's acclaimed novella, said Kevin Maher in The Times.
"The setting is the God-fearing town of Wexford, Ireland, in the mid-1980s, and yet there's nothing quirky, green or 'Oirish' about it. This, instead, is a frozen grey winterscape of street shadows and perpetual darkness, with appropriate overtones of psychological horror."
Our hero is Bill (Murphy), a kindly coal merchant who has been left exhausted by the physical demands of his job; he is "drifting from his quietly controlling wife" (Eileen Walsh), and finds that he can no longer turn a blind eye to what is occurring in the town's Magdalene laundry.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Via glimpses and chance encounters, he is aware that "girls and so-called 'fallen women'" are being worked, abused and starved to the point of delirium by "brutal, hard-eyed nuns" (including Emily Watson's mother superior). In the end, the film it most reminded me of was "The Zone of Interest", "because of the attention it focuses not on the torture site, but on the sickening collusion outside".
Be warned: this is not a film that brims with "good cheer", said Xan Brooks in The Observer. But told with perfect pacing, this Samaritan tale "casts a powerful spell".
The "cinematography can err on the side of murk", said Tara Brady in The Irish Times. But "in delicate movements, the miserabilism of 'Small Things Like These' coalesces" into a drama that is wonderfully cathartic, and that is well anchored by Murphy's "fiercely internalised performance".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Blitz: an 'odyssey through Britain at war'
The Week Recommends The 'excellent' Saoirse Ronan stars in this 'cracking' film
By The Week UK Published
-
Harris concedes as world prepares for Trump's return
Speed Read Vice President Kamala Harris told supporters it was important to 'accept the results of this election'
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 7, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - a narrow escape, no contest, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Blitz: an 'odyssey through Britain at war'
The Week Recommends The 'excellent' Saoirse Ronan stars in this 'cracking' film
By The Week UK Published
-
Anora: Sean Baker's 'startlingly wise and tender' film is his most 'vivid creation yet'
The Week Recommends Mikey Madison is 'mesmerising' as the 'flawed, fearless' heroine of Palme d'Or-winning movie
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A luxury cruise along the Rhône
The Week Recommends Leave behind the stresses of everyday life on a tranquil boat journey from Avignon to Lyon
By James Rampton Published
-
A family road trip in the Swiss Alps
The Week Recommends Camp out under the stars with this towbar-mounted car tent
By Fergus Scholes Published
-
5 engrossing books to read this November
The Week Recommends Haruki Murakami's latest makes it stateside, and Niall Williams delivers a Christmas-time tearjerker
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Bonnie Jo Campbell's 6 favorite books about unconventional relationships
Feature The former National Book Award finalist recommends works by Tove Jansson, Virginia Woolf, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 dreamy homes in Pittsburgh
Feature Featuring a gothic-style church-turned-condo in South Side and a historic cabin in Fox Chapel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light – still a 'crown jewel'
The Week Recommends This 'superlative' Tudor drama returns to BBC One and remains 'appointment weekly viewing'
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published