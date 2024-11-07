Small Things Like These: 'stylish' Irish drama 'casts a powerful spell'

Screen adaption of Claire Keegan's bestselling novel stars Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These
Cillian Murphy gives a 'fiercely internalised' performance as devoted father Bill Furlong
(Image credit: Alamy / FlixPix)
By
published

Cillian Murphy, fresh from his Oscar triumph in "Oppenheimer", adds another "startling performance to his résumé" in this "stylish" drama adapted from Claire Keegan's acclaimed novella, said Kevin Maher in The Times.

"The setting is the God-fearing town of Wexford, Ireland, in the mid-1980s, and yet there's nothing quirky, green or 'Oirish' about it. This, instead, is a frozen grey winterscape of street shadows and perpetual darkness, with appropriate overtones of psychological horror."

