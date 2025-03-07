Superboys of Malegaon: 'uplifting' Indian love letter to scrappy filmmaking

'Feelgood' comedy about a group of friends who recreate Bollywood hits

Manjiri Pupala and Shashank Arora in Superboys of Malegaon
Heartwarming drama is a 'touching tribute to friendship'
(Image credit: Alamy / Capital Pictures)
By
published

"Hymns to the magic of filmmaking tend to be more entrancing when there is some ineptitude involved", which is why the Hindi-language comedy "Superboys of Malegaon" is "so engaging", said Jonathan Romney in the Financial Times.

Based on a true story, it's about a young film buff named Nasir (Adarsh Gourav) who runs a video parlour showing films on VHS, in the Indian city of Malegaon. The business is struggling because Nasir's programme of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton films doesn't attract audiences, but then he gets the idea of showing pirated videos in which these silent classics are mashed up with Bollywood films. They prove a hit, and before long he is making films himself, roping in friends to shoot "made-in-Malegaon" parodies of Bollywood hits. Romantic subplots aside, the film is "very much a story about men's friendship and flaws", and its "genial ensemble cast" is nicely headed by Gourav, who proves a "personable" onscreen presence.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸