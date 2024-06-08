The Beast: a 'wholly original' arthouse epic

Léa Seydoux is 'majestic' in this adaptation of a novella by Henry James

Léa Seydoux and George MacKay in The Beast
The key to enjoying it is to not seek to understand it, but to simply 'feel it'
(Image credit: Carole Bethuel)
By
published

Based on a novella by Henry James, this "arthouse epic" was rejected by the 2023 Cannes Film Festival – "for being too nuts?" – and went on to become "the most provocative movie of last year's Venice selection", said Kevin Maher in The Times. Finally, it's out in British cinemas, and the key to enjoying it is to not seek to understand it, but to simply "feel it". 

Léa Seydoux plays Gabrielle, a woman living in the year 2044 in a Paris taken over by AI. In order to secure a promotion at work, she decides to have her DNA "purified" via an injection to the brain that pings her back to 1910, on the eve of the great flood of Paris, and then to California in 2014, before an incel terrorist attack. In both periods, she meets Louis (George MacKay), who is locked in a "transtemporal romance" with her that "replicates the same tensions and unfulfilled longings across the centuries". 

