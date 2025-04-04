The End: not the 'uncompromising masterpiece' it aspires to be
Post-apocalyptic musical has an excellent cast – but is 'catastrophically self-indulgent'
Joshua Oppenheimer's film is billed as a "post-apocalyptic musical" with a "bold vision", said Deborah Ross in The Spectator. Now, I am all for "bold visions", but maybe not if they have no plot and run for two and a half hours (I really feared "The End" might never end).
'Comically bad'
Set two decades after a species-obliterating environmental catastrophe, it follows the lives of an ultra-privileged trio who have taken refuge in an "exquisitely decorated" subterranean bunker: a former oil tycoon (Michael Shannon), who spends his days drafting a self-exculpatory autobiography; his wife (Tilda Swinton), a former ballerina who claims to have performed with the Bolshoi; and their son (George MacKay), who has never known life beyond the walls of their sanctuary, and entertains himself by building models of what life might be like outside it.
They are cared for by various servants and spend their days in idle luxury, occasionally performing musical numbers – but not very competently: one dance scene is "so comically bad that I only hope (and pray) that it was intentional".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Sharp as sushi knives'
The action "jolts forward" when an outsider (Moses Ingram) somehow enters the bunker, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. The cast – MacKay in particular – are "sharp as sushi knives" and it all looks superb.
But sadly "The End" is not the "uncompromising masterpiece" it aspires to be, said Wendy Ide in The Observer. Oppenheimer's decision to frame a "story of guilt, grief, eco-disaster and the unimaginable cost of privilege" as a musical falls flat: put simply, its songs "just aren't very good". And though the film has moments of brilliance, it is too long and "catastrophically self-indulgent". What is really "frustrating", however, is just "how close it comes to greatness".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A leaning palace, massive waves, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Diana Henry picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Claire Keegan, Molly O'Neill and Richard Yates
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: April 4, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Diana Henry picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Claire Keegan, Molly O'Neill and Richard Yates
By The Week UK Published
-
6 dream homes with chef’s kitchens
Feature Featuring a house with two kitchen islands in Utah and a kitchen with a stove nook in New York
By The Week US Published
-
Warfare: an 'honest' account of brutal engagement in Iraq
The Week Recommends Alex Garland's film focuses on the 'overwhelming, sensory journey' of conflict
By The Week UK Published
-
Is This Working?: a 'strangely gripping' look at British working life
The Week Recommends Author Charlie Colenutt weaves an 'utterly fascinating and thoroughly depressing' history of jobs
By The Week UK Published
-
Critics’ choice: Restaurants worthy of their buzz
feature A fun bistro, a reservation worth the wait, and a modern twist on Mexican dishes
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Snow White, Death of a Unicorn, and The Alto Knights
Feature A makeover for Disney’s first animated feature, greedy humans earn nature’s wrath, and a feud between crime bosses rattles the mob
By The Week US Published
-
Art review: Jack Whitten: The Messenger
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Aug. 2
By The Week US Published
-
Max Allan Collins’ 6 favorite books that feature private detectives
Feature The mystery writer recommends works by Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and more
By The Week US Published