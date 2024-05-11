The Idea of You review: 'impossible escapism' starring Anne Hathaway

Steamy romcom about a 40-year-old who falls for a boy band singer

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway star in The Idea of You
Romcom tells the story of a 40-year-old single mother who falls for a 24-year-old
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

"Anne Hathaway's career in Hollywood began 23 years ago" in a film that dramatised a classic teenage girl fantasy, said Johnny Oleksinski in the New York Post: in "The Princess Diaries", she played a geeky young woman who discovers she is actually royalty. 

Now, Hathaway has delivered "a second dose of impossible escapism with 'The Idea of You'", a steamy Amazon Prime romcom in which she stars as Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who falls for Hayes, a 24-year-old pop star. Solène meets this Harry Styles-type character (Nicholas Galitzine), when she takes her daughter to Coachella, and stumbles into his trailer backstage, having mistaken it for a VIP toilet. "Sparks fly", but she then flees and he has to track her down to the art gallery she runs in Los Angeles, thus setting in motion an unlikely "celeb-and-normie courtship". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine Anne Hathaway
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸