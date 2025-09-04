The Roses: Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in black comedy reboot

'Acidly enjoyable' remake of the 1980s classic features a warring couple and toxic love

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in The Roses
Film combines 'droll British humour and glossy Hollywood filmmaking'
(Image credit: Flix Pix/ Alamy)
By
published

Danny DeVito's "jet-black comedy" "The War of the Roses" – starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as a couple whose love turns toxic – was a hit in the late 1980s.

Now, a roster of top talent has been gathered for a new version, said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. "The Roses" is directed by Jay Roach ("Meet the Parents"; "Austin Powers"); it has a biting script by Tony McNamara ("Poor Things"; "The Favourite"); and stars Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch as Ivy and Theo, a British couple living in California. He is a successful architect, she is an aspiring chef. They're happily married and have two children, but when a flashy new museum that he has designed collapses in a storm on the same night as Ivy opens a beachside café, their "career fortunes are flipped". Her crab joint becomes wildly successful, while he is publicly humiliated and sacked in disgrace. Resentment builds until their verbal sparring descends into "open combat".

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The film is further hampered by some "lame supporting roles", said Caryn James on BBC Culture. Andy Samberg is wasted as Theo's loyal friend; and Kate McKinnon is miscast as his wife, who blatantly comes on to Theo. Still, overall the film is highly watchable – a seductive "mix of droll British humour and glossy Hollywood filmmaking".

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸