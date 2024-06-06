The Young Woman and the Sea: Daisy Ridley stars as 'tenacious' heroine

The film explores the story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the Channel

Daisy Ridley in The Young Woman and the Sea
Daisy Ridley stars in The Young Woman and the Sea
In the past six months or so, we have had no fewer than three films about female open-water swimmers, said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail. 

The latest stars Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle, the New Yorker who, in 1926, became the first woman to swim across the Channel. "It was a remarkable accomplishment, even more so as only five men had done it before her, and the fastest of them took two hours longer than she did." The story begins in Brooklyn in 1914, with Ederle struck down by the measles. Her parents think she's going to die, but she proves she is made of sterner stuff: "she not only recovers, but resolves to learn to swim", though her father (Kim Bodnia) considers it an "indecent" pursuit for a girl. 

