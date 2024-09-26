'Wuthering Heights' and the Robbie-Elordi casting row

Casting Barbie and Elvis to play Brontë's lovers in Emerald Fennell's new film is 'fundamentally, egregiously wrong'

Jacob Elordi at the GQ Men of the Year party 2023
Critics have hit out at Jacob Elordi taking on the role of Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's version on "Wuthering Heights"
(Image credit: Getty/ Gilbert Flores / Contributor)
By
published

Emily Brontë's 1847 tragedy "Wuthering Heights", set in the windswept wilds of the Yorkshire Moors, has had "several movie adaptations, released to varying degrees of acclaim", said ScreenRant's Cathal Gunning, but the latest one has come under fire before it has even been made.

Filmmaker Emerald Fennell is facing a backlash over the casting for her new adaptation, in which "Barbie" star Margot Robbie is lined up to play Cathy, while Jacob Elordi, who played Elvis Presley in "Priscilla", will take on the role of her lover Heathcliff.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Film Barbie Margot Robbie Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸