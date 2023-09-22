Firefighters save confused delivery robots

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

"Confused" Co-op delivery robots have been rescued by firefighters, said Metro. When Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a derelict building fire on Saturday, the six-wheeled white robots "got a bit confused" as they tried to cross the busy road, because they "weren’t able to ride over the hoses", said the paper. The firefighters came to the rescue, with two of the crew picking the robots up and carrying them over the obstructions.

Wasabi toothpaste in top collection

The world's largest collection of toothpaste has 2,037 different toothpaste tubes, reported UPI, with unusual flavours including wasabi and whiskey. Dr Val Kolpakov said his collection includes rare toothpastes from countries including Japan, Korea, China, India and Russia. "I started my collection in 2001 to learn more as a dentist about all available toothpastes on the market," he told Guinness World Records. He quickly decided it was a "very interesting hobby", he said, and he widened his search to take in old toothpastes and tubes from other countries.

Asteroid may solve mysteries

An asteroid sample is "hurtling" towards a US desert, said the BBC. Nasa's Osiris-Rex capsule carries a "precious cargo", said the broadcaster, in the form of a "handful of dust grabbed from asteroid Bennu", a "mountain-sized space rock that promises to inform the most profound of questions: where do we come from?" It will "come screaming into Earth's atmosphere" on Sunday at "more than 15 times the speed of a rifle bullet", it added. Parachutes will slow the descent and bring it into a "gentle touchdown" in Utah's West Desert.