Firefighters save confused delivery robots
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
"Confused" Co-op delivery robots have been rescued by firefighters, said Metro. When Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a derelict building fire on Saturday, the six-wheeled white robots "got a bit confused" as they tried to cross the busy road, because they "weren’t able to ride over the hoses", said the paper. The firefighters came to the rescue, with two of the crew picking the robots up and carrying them over the obstructions.
Wasabi toothpaste in top collection
The world's largest collection of toothpaste has 2,037 different toothpaste tubes, reported UPI, with unusual flavours including wasabi and whiskey. Dr Val Kolpakov said his collection includes rare toothpastes from countries including Japan, Korea, China, India and Russia. "I started my collection in 2001 to learn more as a dentist about all available toothpastes on the market," he told Guinness World Records. He quickly decided it was a "very interesting hobby", he said, and he widened his search to take in old toothpastes and tubes from other countries.
Asteroid may solve mysteries
An asteroid sample is "hurtling" towards a US desert, said the BBC. Nasa's Osiris-Rex capsule carries a "precious cargo", said the broadcaster, in the form of a "handful of dust grabbed from asteroid Bennu", a "mountain-sized space rock that promises to inform the most profound of questions: where do we come from?" It will "come screaming into Earth's atmosphere" on Sunday at "more than 15 times the speed of a rifle bullet", it added. Parachutes will slow the descent and bring it into a "gentle touchdown" in Utah's West Desert.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Rates have peaked'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 22 September 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: September 22, 2023
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Opera critic make-up gaffe
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Most US adults ‘have been visited by dead relative’
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Abusive passenger ‘booted off’ flight
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Two-hours flights from London to Sydney via space
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Michelin-star dining on edge of space ‘within months’
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Han Solo gun expected to sell for $500,000
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Woman bombarded with calls after number appears in Squid Game
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published