Firefighters save confused delivery robots

And other stories from the stranger side of life

Delivery robots
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden
published

"Confused" Co-op delivery robots have been rescued by firefighters, said Metro. When Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a derelict building fire on Saturday, the six-wheeled white robots "got a bit confused" as they tried to cross the busy road, because they "weren’t able to ride over the hoses", said the paper. The firefighters came to the rescue, with two of the crew picking the robots up and carrying them over the obstructions.

Wasabi toothpaste in top collection

The world's largest collection of toothpaste has 2,037 different toothpaste tubes, reported UPI, with unusual flavours including wasabi and whiskey. Dr Val Kolpakov said his collection includes rare toothpastes from countries including Japan, Korea, China, India and Russia. "I started my collection in 2001 to learn more as a dentist about all available toothpastes on the market," he told Guinness World Records. He quickly decided it was a "very interesting hobby", he said, and he widened his search to take in old toothpastes and tubes from other countries.

Asteroid may solve mysteries

An asteroid sample is "hurtling" towards a US desert, said the BBC. Nasa's Osiris-Rex capsule carries a "precious cargo", said the broadcaster, in the form of a "handful of dust grabbed from asteroid Bennu", a "mountain-sized space rock that promises to inform the most profound of questions: where do we come from?" It will "come screaming into Earth's atmosphere" on Sunday at "more than 15 times the speed of a rifle bullet", it added. Parachutes will slow the descent and bring it into a "gentle touchdown" in Utah's West Desert.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Odd News

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Chas Newkey-Burden

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸