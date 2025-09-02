Amador Parada's wild mushroom pâté with pickled mushrooms recipe
Foraged flavours come together in this earthy spread with a refreshing bite
This dish by Amador Parada, the executive chef at Great Scotland Yard, is perfect autumnal fare, reflecting the Mallorcan's desire to create an exciting flavour profile, while also leaning into tradition.
Ingredients (serves 6-8)
Mushroom pâté (blender version)
- 500g mixed mushrooms (shiitake, chestnut, oyster, or button), sliced
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil or butter
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp cream
- 1 egg
- 50g butter, melted
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Quick pickled mushrooms
- 200g shimeji or button mushrooms
- 2 tbsp white soy sauce
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp sugar
To serve
- Shallot purée
- Rocket or orther greens
- Toast
Method
- Preheat oven to 130C fan/150C/300F/gas mark 2
- Start with the pâté. Sauté mushrooms and shallot in oil or butter until soft and browned.
- Add soy sauce. Cook down for a few minutes until sticky.
- Add cream. Simmer for 1–2 minutes.
- Use a blender to combine with the egg and melted butter until super smooth.
- Transfer to a small loaf tin or ramekins. Bake in a water bath in the oven for 35–45 mins. The pâté should be set, but still slightly wobbly in the centre.
- Chill completely before serving.
- In the meantime, you can move on to the pickled mushrooms. Sauté mushrooms in a pan for a few minutes. Add the soy and cook until slightly glazed.
- Mix lemon juice and sugar in a small pot and warm until sugar dissolves.
- Pour over mushrooms while hot. Let cool. Chill until serving.
- To serve: Spread or pipe mushroom pâté on the plate.
- Add a small spoon of shallot purée before scattering some pickled mushrooms on the plate.
- Top with rocket or other greens. If you have it, you can also sprinkle on porcini powder.
- Serve with toast on the side.
