Best classic hot cross buns for Easter

Enough with novelty; time for a good old traditional bun bake

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hot cross buns on a wooden countertop
’Lightly spiced’ and ‘studded with currants and candied peel’: hot cross buns at their best
(Image credit: Anna Denisova / Getty Images)

Supermarkets have long been obsessed with the “novelty” hot cross bun, filling shelves with takes “that skew from genuinely delicious to properly weird”, said Sadhbh O’Sullivan in The i Paper. This year’s “array”, including everything “from Cheddar and carrot cake to tiramisu, Neapolitan ice cream and Marmite”, simply brings on cravings for the traditional “lightly spiced, sweet bun, studded with currants and candied peel, and topped with a cross”. Here are our favourites.

Honey & Co. Hot Cross Buns

Aldi Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns

Aldi’s buns are “neat, fat” and “square”, said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph. They have a “lovely chewy heft, delivering a heady mix of citrus and spicy flavours”. They’re the “perfect bun to scoff after a long country walk”.
aldi.co.uk

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Costa Classic Hot Cross Bun

“When a hot cross bun craving strikes, make a beeline for Costa,” said Stacey Smith in Good Housekeeping. Our panel of experts crowned these the “tastiest classic”: the “cinnamon-spiked” dough is dotted with a “generous helping of juicy dried fruit” and candied lemon peel.
From Costa Coffee stores or costa.co.uk

Asda Exceptional Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

Asda’s buns had the “most appetising appearance” of all those we tasted, and the flavour, texture and amount of fruit were all “spot on”, said Brianna Watson in Which?. “Great flavour at a great price.”
asda.com

Gail’s Hot Cross Buns

Gail’s buns are “hard to beat”, said Alice Reynolds in The Independent. They are “stunning” on the eye, with a darker, heavier look than most supermarket offerings. The “artisanal” cross perches on a “crispy” shell of clove, star anise and nutmeg syrup “that’s oh so moreish”. The dough inside is “perfectly” spiced, with candied orange peel giving it a “complex citrus hit”. Stand-out buns that bring a “ray of sunshine on each bite”.
From Gail’s bakery outlets or gails.com

Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.