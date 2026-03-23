Best classic hot cross buns for Easter

Supermarkets have long been obsessed with the “novelty” hot cross bun, filling shelves with takes “that skew from genuinely delicious to properly weird”, said Sadhbh O’Sullivan in The i Paper. This year’s “array”, including everything “from Cheddar and carrot cake to tiramisu, Neapolitan ice cream and Marmite”, simply brings on cravings for the traditional “lightly spiced, sweet bun, studded with currants and candied peel, and topped with a cross”. Here are our favourites.

Honey & Co. Hot Cross Buns

These “utterly delightful” buns are so good, all of them were “gone within half an hour”, said The i Paper’s O’Sullivan. They are flavoured with “deep and warming” spices and the “subtle nuttiness” of spelt. Dried fruits are “generously shared” and “the crumb is light and fluffy”. I scored it 10 out of 10.

From Honey & Co outlets in London or mail order at catering@honeyandco.co.uk

Aldi Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns

Aldi’s buns are “neat, fat” and “square”, said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph. They have a “lovely chewy heft, delivering a heady mix of citrus and spicy flavours”. They’re the “perfect bun to scoff after a long country walk”.

aldi.co.uk

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Costa Classic Hot Cross Bun

“When a hot cross bun craving strikes, make a beeline for Costa,” said Stacey Smith in Good Housekeeping. Our panel of experts crowned these the “tastiest classic”: the “cinnamon-spiked” dough is dotted with a “generous helping of juicy dried fruit” and candied lemon peel.

From Costa Coffee stores or costa.co.uk

Asda Exceptional Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

Asda’s buns had the “most appetising appearance” of all those we tasted, and the flavour, texture and amount of fruit were all “spot on”, said Brianna Watson in Which?. “Great flavour at a great price.”

asda.com

Gail’s Hot Cross Buns

Gail’s buns are “hard to beat”, said Alice Reynolds in The Independent. They are “stunning” on the eye, with a darker, heavier look than most supermarket offerings. The “artisanal” cross perches on a “crispy” shell of clove, star anise and nutmeg syrup “that’s oh so moreish”. The dough inside is “perfectly” spiced, with candied orange peel giving it a “complex citrus hit”. Stand-out buns that bring a “ray of sunshine on each bite”.

From Gail’s bakery outlets or gails.com