Christmas 2023: best food and drink hampers

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.

Farmison & Co Christmas Meat and Hampers

(Image credit: Gosia Baker/Farmison & Co)

Online butcher Farmison & Co offers chef-prepared items and a menu of Christmas meats including turkey, beef, goose, lamb, duck and gammon. It also sells Christmas trimmings such as pigs in blankets, sausagemeat stuffing, potatoes and stuffing balls. Hamper options include the family roast beef (£65), chateaubriand gifting box (£65), the butchers gift hamper (£75) and the T-bone steak gifting box (£70). Delivery is between 19-23 December. farmison.com

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Copas Christmas In A Box



(Image credit: copasturkeys.co.uk)

The Copas family has dedicated six decades to rearing more than 30,000 premium turkeys each year on beautiful acres of Berkshire countryside. Allowed to roam around under the protection of Peruvian alpacas (they scare off foxes), the turkeys are completely free range to full maturity at around six months. This year Copas has a "Christmas in a box" which includes a 6kg free range whole turkey, classic cranberry sauce, artisan coronation sauce, festive fig chutney, British goose fat, luxury bread sauce, traditional roast gravy, and sage and onion stuffing. Shipping options on 22-23 December. £165; copasturkeys.co.uk

Wild and Game Christmas Hampers

(Image credit: wildandgame.co.uk)

Wild and Game has two Christmas hampers for 2023, which will see guests enjoy a festive feast throughout the season. Hamper one (£99.99 for two people) contains a three-bird roast (whole pheasant stuffed with duck and partridge), plus game pigs in blankets, venison haunch joint and a selection of cheese, charcuterie and pâtés. And hamper two (£199.99 for the family) contains a turkey three-bird roast, plus a selection of trimmings, charcuterie, chutneys, cheeses and a large pork and pheasant pie. wildandgame.co.uk

DukesHill Truly Magnificent Hamper

(Image credit: dukeshill.co.uk)

This hamper from DukesHill really does live up to its name. There are 39 individual items nestled across two wicker hampers and at its heart is a boneless large St George's ham, cured by DukesHill's experts, plus a whole sliced side of superior oak traditionally smoked salmon. Also included are a selection of artisan cheeses, duck liver pâté with Cointreau, a Melton Mowbray pork pie and sweet treats such as an extra large Christmas pudding, mince pies, peaches in brandy, Scottish shortbread, Turkish delight, chocolates, wines and champagne. £895; dukeshill.co.uk

Simon Rogan Christmas 'At Home' Menu

(Image credit: simonrogan.co.uk)

Simon Rogan – the multi-Michelin starred chef behind L'Enclume, Rogan & Co, Aulis and Henrock – embraces the festive season with a bespoke at-home Christmas feast for two. Created by his team in the Lake District, the meal kit (standard or vegetarian) consists of five courses with dishes including: snowball cauliflower velouté; potted Cornish mackerel; poached stuffed turkey from Goosnargh; woodruff infused turkey sauce; Christmas pudding and fig leaf cream infused with The Lakes Distillery Gin; and mince pie and chocolates. From £95; simonrogan.co.uk

COOK Christmas Dinner Bundles

(Image credit: cookfood.net)

Each of the COOK Christmas dinner bundles contains all you need for a sensational feast and comes with a handy timing plan to make sure everything is ready at once. Served with turkey and all the festive trimmings, the range includes a dinner for two (£38.30); dinner for four (£70.15); dinner for eight (£119.35); and a dinner for 12 (£189.50). There's also a veggie dinner for two (portobello mushroom wellington; £27.75) and a vegan dinner for two (butternut squash nut roast stacks; £22.80). cookfood.net

Steven Wallis Ultimate Turkey Christmas Dinner recipe kit for six

"MasterChef" 2007 winner Steven Wallis has partnered with recipe box specialists Chefs For Foodies to create the ultimate Christmas food box. Supplying all the ingredients you need to make a chef-quality Christmas dinner, the recipe kit feeds six people and includes a succulent turkey breast fillet, perfectly roasted potatoes, maple-roasted carrots, pigs in blankets, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a bottle of Montepulciano Wine from Uma Wines in Italy. £139; chefsforfoodies.com

Côte at Home Christmas Feasts



(Image credit: coteathome.co.uk)

French-style restaurant chain Côte has three at-home feasts on its Christmas 2023 menu. Options include the Côte Christmas feast (£99.95; serves up to six), which comes with a 2kg-2.5kg British turkey breast and all the trimmings; the chateaubriand feast (£119.95); and the vegetarian feast (£69.95; serves four) with butternut squash and goat's cheese pithiviers. Available for delivery from 13-23 December. coteathome.co.uk

Darts Farm Bumper Veg Box and Hampers



(Image credit: Matt Austin)

Devon-based Darts Farm has everything you need for the season, including turkeys, meats and side dishes. The bumper veg box (£25) is filled with ten varieties of fresh vegetables, hand-picked from the farm's fields or grown by local farmers. And hampers include the ultimate Christmas cheeseboard (£55) and the ultimate Darts Farm hamper (£115). dartsfarm.co.uk

Rick Stein Christmas Hampers



(Image credit: rickstein.com)

Celebrity chef Rick Stein has festive shoppers covered, with a range of food and drink hampers including the Stein's Christmas Celebration (£350), Stein's Family Christmas Collection (£225), Stein's Made in Cornwall Christmas hamper (£79.95), and Stein's Boxing Day hamper (£98.95). Stein's Online Fishmongers also has a seafood platter (£95), whole cooked lobster (£35), and smoked salmon (from £15.95). rickstein.com

Christmas in Oldstead



(Image credit: madeinoldstead.co.uk)

Tommy Banks, chef and owner of Michelin-starred restaurants The Black Swan and Roots, has again released a range of Christmas hampers from Made in Oldstead. Items include a four-course beef wellington menu (£175-£550), a festive vegetarian feast with Oldstead potato and mushroom wellington (£150), and a duck menu (£300, serves four). The Oldstead Ultimate Festive Hamper (£195-£242, serves up to six) is jam-packed with festive treats and tipples. madeinoldstead.co.uk

Regency Supreme Indulgence Hamper with Dom Pérignon Champagne

(Image credit: regencyhampers.com)

This must be one of the most lavish foodie gifts on the market this Christmas. Regency Hamper's "supreme indulgence" collection is packaged in a hand-made lidded willow picnic basket and comes with an extravagant collection of tipples, seasonal foods, snacks and confectionery. As well as a Dom Pérignon champagne gift box, there's also bottles of Nyetimber English sparkling wine, Hennessy VS Cognac, Chase Vodka, Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky and much more. £1,504.40; regencyhampers.com

Blas Y Nadolig Hamper and Grove Getaway

(Image credit: groveofnarberth.co.uk)

The Blas Y Nadolig (taste of Christmas) hamper from Pembrokeshire country house hotel Grove of Narberth is a dream gift for foodies. As well as a specially curated selection of Welsh treats and a bottle of Grove Gin it also comes with a voucher for two people to enjoy an overnight stay on a b&b basis in a superior room including dinner in award-winning restaurant Fernery. £750; groveofnarberth.co.uk

Harvey Nichols Good Will At Christmas Hamper

(Image credit: harveynichols.com)

Another luxury option is the "Good Will At Christmas" hamper by Harvey Nichols. It's a curated collection of indulgence that captures the spirit of the season in every bite (and sip). From the finest English sparkling wines and champagne to artisanal snacks, chocolates and rare preserves. £750; harveynichols.com

Devon Hampers Spectacular Christmas Hamper

(Image credit: devonhampers.com)

Devon Hampers's Christmas hampers are filled with delicious produce sourced from the West Country's finest artisan suppliers. The Spectacular Christmas Hamper contains food from across Devon, accompanied by champagne, two bottles of fine red and white wines, and a bottle of port. From £265; devonhampers.com

Carluccio's La Grande Collezione di Natale

(Image credit: carluccios.com)

This grand collection from Carluccio's brings a Christmas taste of Italy. A luxury wicker hamper is filled with Carluccio's classics and new goodies, including panettone from Milan, a 1kg jar of Baci di Dama cookies from Piemonte, panforte dessert from Siena, amaretti from Tuscany, and a bottle of Bottega Gold DOC Prosecco. £339.95; carluccios.com

On The Table Signature Hamper

(Image credit: onthetableco.com)

The foodie gift boxes from On The Table are curated using the very best produce from independent suppliers across the UK. The signature hamper includes nibbles for snacking, pantry staples, premium cheeses and charcuterie, flavour-packed condiments, pre-mixed negroni, and fizz and wine. £240; onthetableco.com

Panzer's Festive Hamper Range

(Image credit: panzers.co.uk)

London-based deli and grocery Panzer's picks quality products for its bespoke hampers, including its own award-winning smoked salmon, luxury mince pies and panettone, plus items from smaller producers such as Nana Lily's homemade puddings, cakes and condiments, and The Skailes family's Cropwell Bishop Blue Stilton. A lavish option is the "Going Overboard" hamper (£550, pictured) which is full of Christmas classics. From £65; panzers.co.uk

Ottolenghi Christmas Hampers

The Ultimate Christmas Hamper (Image credit: ottolenghi.co.uk)

The Ottolenghi festive range is back with exquisite products, gifts and tableware available to order. Ottolenghi's Christmas hampers start from £50 for the mini and up to £370 for the "ultimate", which includes 21 Ottolenghi products. ottolenghi.co.uk

Flapjackery Ultimate Christmas Treats Hamper



(Image credit: flapjackery.co.uk)

Flapjackery's "ultimate" hamper is packed full of delicious treats, with its gluten-free flapjacks taking centre stage. These include Christmas Tiffin, Christmas Millionaires, Peanut Butter Fudge, and Orange and Cranberry flapjack. Made in Devon, the hamper also features a Flapjackery mug and coaster set, branded tea towel and jigsaw. £80; flapjackery.co.uk

La Fromagerie Festive Box



(Image credit: lafromagerie.co.uk)

La Fromagerie, which has three outlets in London, has put together a big festive box which contains its most popular cheeses. Also included are two bottles of champagne, wines, port, saucisson, chocolates and a canvas bag. From £500; lafromagerie.co.uk

Sharpham Devon Cheese & Wine Christmas Feast

Sharpham Devon Cheese & Wine Christmas Feast

Sharpham Dairy, which is situated on the banks of the River Dart near Totnes in south Devon, is once again pulling out all the cheese stops for Christmas. This cheese and wine feast is a real Devon treat which comes with handmade and artisan cheeses, crackers, chutneys and bottles of Sharpham Dart Valley Reserve and Sharpham Pinot Rosé wine. £100; sharphamcheese.co.uk

Berry Bros. & Rudd Connoisseur's Collection

(Image credit: bbr.com)

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK's oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, has created a selection of wine cases which feature experts' hand-picked favourites from producers across the world. The six-bottle cases include The Enthusiast's Collection (£250), The Discerning Drinker's Collection (£360) and the Connoisseur's Collection (£449, pictured). bbr.com

Wiston Estate Christmas Gifting

(Image credit: Matthew J Thomas)

West Sussex winery Wiston Estate has a range of products in its Christmas collection, including a hamper for two (£120, pictured), celebration magnums case (£200) and the blanc de blancs selection (£300). wistonestate.com

Patisserie Valerie Christmas Cakes

(Image credit: patisserie-valerie.co.uk)