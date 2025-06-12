Courgette, feta and broad bean quiche recipe

Paul Hollywood's fresh, seasonal quiche is perfect for a picnic

Paul Hollywood&#039;s feta and courgette quiche.
'A thing of beauty': Paul Hollywood's quiche
(Image credit: Haarala Hamilton)
By
published

This quiche is a thing of beauty, says Paul Hollywood: courgette ribbons are spiralled in the pastry case and interspersed with broad beans and feta, then baked in a creamy egg custard. Don't over-bake it – you want the filling to still have a slight wobble in the middle.

Ingredients (serves six)

