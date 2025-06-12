Courgette, feta and broad bean quiche recipe
Paul Hollywood's fresh, seasonal quiche is perfect for a picnic
This quiche is a thing of beauty, says Paul Hollywood: courgette ribbons are spiralled in the pastry case and interspersed with broad beans and feta, then baked in a creamy egg custard. Don't over-bake it – you want the filling to still have a slight wobble in the middle.
Ingredients (serves six)
For the shortcrust pastry:
- 225g plain flour, plus extra to dust
- a pinch of fine salt
- 60g chilled unsalted butter, diced
- 60g chilled lard or vegetable shortening, diced
- 3-5 tbsp water
For the filling:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 2 courgettes, trimmed
- 100g feta
- 75g podded broad beans, skinned
- 4 medium eggs, plus an extra 2 yolks
- 200ml double cream
- 11⁄2 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tbsp chopped chives
- salt and white pepper
Method
- For the pastry, put the flour and salt into a bowl, add the butter and lard or shortening and rub in using your fingers until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add just enough cold water to bring the dough together. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, knead briefly until smooth, then wrap in cling film. Chill in the fridge for 30mins.
- Heat your oven to 200°C and have ready a 23cm fluted loose-bottomed tart tin, 3.5cm deep.
- Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a 3mm thickness and line the tart tin with it, leaving the excess hanging over the edge. (Keep a little dough to patch any cracks later.) Line the pastry with baking paper and then fill with baking beans.
- Bake "blind" for 15mins, then remove the paper and beans and return the pastry case to the oven for 8mins, or until it looks dry and lightly coloured. Use a knife to trim away the excess from the edge. Patch any cracks.
- To prepare the filling, using a swivel veg peeler, shave the courgettes into ribbons. Stack a handful of these on top of each other, then start to roll into a pinwheel, continually adding ribbons. Place this "rosette" in the centre of the pastry case. Holding it in position with one hand, keep adding ribbons to the outside until the courgette slices start to lean on the edge of the case and hold themselves in.
- Crumble the feta over the courgettes, allowing it to drop in the gaps between the courgette ribbons. Add the broad beans, gently slotting them in among the courgettes.
- In a bowl, whisk the eggs, yolks, cream, mustard and chives together. Season with salt and a pinch of white pepper. Pour the mixture into the pastry case and bake for 25-30mins, until the filling is just set and golden brown.
- Leave the quiche to cool on a wire rack for 5mins before removing from tin. Serve warm or cold.
Taken from "Celebrate" by Paul Hollywood, published by Bloomsbury Publishing at £26.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Video games to play this summer, from Mario Kart World to Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
The Week Recommends Nintendo launches the Switch 2 with an exclusive 'Mario Kart' entry, and Sega revisits an arcade classic
-
Sudoku medium: June 12, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: June 12, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Critics' choice: Restaurants that write their own rules
Feature A low-light dining experience, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, and Hawaiian cuisine with a twist
-
Music reviews: Miley Cyrus, Garbage, and Keith Jarrett
Feature "Something Beautiful," "Let All That We Imagine Be the Light," and "New Vienna"
-
The early career of American painter John Singer Sargent
Feature "Sargent and Paris" is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, through Aug. 3
-
Andrea Long Chu's 6 favorite books for people who crave new ideas
Feature The book critic recommends works by Rachel Cusk, Sigmund Freud, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Apple in China: The Capture of the World's Greatest Company' and 'Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin'
Feature The China-Apple alliance and the life of French painter Paul Gauguin
-
Why concert tickets cost so much
The Explainer High-profile music tours now come with eye-watering price-tags. But Ticketmaster isn't entirely to blame
-
Arrábida Natural Park: a coastal paradise just outside Lisbon
The Week Recommends The park stretches along the south coast of the Setúbal Peninsula in Portugal
-
Green bean, almond and peach salad recipe
The Week Recommends Thomas Straker's fresh dish is summer in a bowl