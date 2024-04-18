Death Cafe: where people talk mortality over tea and cake

The meet-ups are intended to offer a judgement-free and respectful space to discuss the end of life

Four people sitting in a cafe
Death Cafes can be held anywhere but one of the golden rules is there will be 'refreshing drinks and nourishing food – and cake!'
(Image credit: Monkey Business Images / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Once a month, in countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, people are gathering to eat cake and talk about the typically taboo topic of death.

At Death Cafes, said Emma Freud in The Times, people with a range of interests in the subject come together to discuss "the end of life experience in any of its forms", in what is widely viewed as part of the "death positive" movement.

