Star quality: a foodie guide to Vilnius

Lithuania's capital has established itself as an affordable culinary hotspot as four of the city's restaurants awarded Michelin stars

A restaurant exterior in the traditional old town of Vilnius.
Many of the city's top chefs are dedicated to rediscovering historical national dishes
(Image credit: Alamy / M Ramirez)
By
published

Lithuania has joined Estonia and Latvia to complete the Michelin guide's trilogy of Baltic countries. And it's Vilnius, Lithuania's vibrant capital, that scooped all four of the new one-star accolades, as well as three Michelin Bib Gourmands for restaurants offering outstanding value for money. 

A trip to the culinary hotspot won't cost much, either. The Post Office's latest annual City Costs Barometer crowned Vilnius as the best value city, with a weekend break there costing an average of just £236.51 – more than 10% less than runner-up Lisbon, which claimed the top spot last year.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Travel Lithuania
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸