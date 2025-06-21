Grilled radicchio with caper and anchovy sauce recipe

I was on holiday on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria a few years ago, said Jesse Jenkins, when I was tasked with making lunch for a group of friends, most of whom were fantastic cooks. I had forgotten to add the radicchio to an already dressed salad, so I quickly grilled it in a ripping-hot pan and made a sauce by blending a whole jar of capers and a tin of anchovies. It ended up getting a lot of appreciation and became one of my favourite things to eat. The lesson is: sometimes stress-cooking pays off.

Ingredients (serves four as a side)

100g tin anchovy fillets in oil

30g capers, drained

1 lemon, halved

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to coat the radicchio

1 head purple radicchio

salt and pepper

handful of parsley, roughly chopped, to serve

Method

First, make the sauce. Put the anchovies and their oil, capers, the juice of half a lemon, and the olive oil in a blender and blend until smooth. If it’s too thick, add a little water to loosen it.

Trim the radicchio stem, keeping the core intact, and remove any beaten- up outer leaves. Cut the radicchio into four pieces, then put it in a bowl with some olive oil to coat, add a good pinch of salt and mix well.

Get a griddle pan or frying pan smoking hot over a high heat, then add the radicchio, cut side down, pressing it down firmly with your hand.

Cook for 2 minutes, or until the radicchio is deeply charred.

Turn the pieces and char them on the other cut side, then transfer to a plate. Squeeze the other half lemon over them while they steam.

You can put the sauce on the plate with the radicchio on top or spoon it over the radicchio. Finish with the chopped parsley and a little fresh cracked black pepper.

Taken from Cooking with Vegetables by Jesse Jenkins, published by Bluebird at £28.

