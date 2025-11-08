Halloumi with black seed honey recipe

This was a dish that, for all its simplicity, took approximately 16 attempts before we were happy with the recipe, said chef Marc Summers. You will find it leaves you with more of the honey dressing than you need but it can be stored in a sealed jar in the fridge for up to three months, and is delicious with a cheeseboard.

Ingredients (serves 2-3)

1 3⁄4 tsp coriander seeds

2 1⁄2 tsp nigella seeds

4 tsp whole black peppercorns

1⁄2 tsp urfa chilli flakes

125g clear blossom honey

225-250g block halloumi

1 tsp lemon juice

zest of 1 unwaxed lemon, to serve

pinch of flaky sea salt, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/gas mark 4.

Toast the coriander seeds in a dry frying pan until fragrant and just changing colour, then transfer to a pestle and mortar with the nigella seeds, peppercorns and chilli flakes and roughly grind.

Combine with the honey. Set aside.

Heat a frying pan over a medium heat, add the halloumi and fry on all sides until turning golden.

Transfer to a baking tray and heat in the oven for 15 minutes.

Drizzle with the lemon juice and generously spoon over about 3tbsp of the honey dressing.

Sprinkle over a little lemon zest and a pinch of sea salt to serve.

Taken from “Bubala” by Marc Summers.

