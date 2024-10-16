How London fell back in love with the brasserie

From Brasserie Zédel to Café François, we sample the best bistros in town

July restaurant London
July’s relaxed interior
(Image credit: Safia Shakarchi)
By
published

The traditional brasserie is something of a public good – a semi-formal, boisterous dining room serving a consistent menu of Mitteleuropean classics, from the first café au lait of the morning to the last petits fours of the night. Pop by for a glass of Sancerre and a plate of cheese, or settle in for a meaty four-hour lunch – for the patron, it makes no difference.

Paris' Brasserie Lipp is the perfect example. Founded in 1880 by Léonard Lipp, a restaurateur fleeing the German occupation of Alsace-Lorraine, it has served the denizens of Saint-Germain-des-Prés (and a good many who are not) for almost 150 years, and is still one of the best lunches in the city.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Charlie Teasdale

Charlie Teasdale is Words & Pictures Editor-at-large at Esquire

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸