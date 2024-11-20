Hugh Corcoran and The Yellow Bittern: is the customer really always right?
A new London restaurant has caused controversy by complaining about customer eating habits
The Yellow Bittern on the Caledonian Road is not your typical London restaurant. Seating just 18 diners, the somewhat old-fashioned establishment is open only at lunchtime on weekdays, takes cash only, sells books, and reservations must be made by phone – or postcard.
However, having opened just three weeks ago, it's not the slightly quirky features that have got people talking, but the complaints about customers by the restaurant's owner, Hugh Corcoran.
'A two-way street'
The Belfast-born restaurateur took to Instagram to decry a lack of "etiquette" from diners who were not "worth serving" because they shared courses or did not eat and drink enough to "justify [their] presence in the room that afternoon".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
His post was met with hundreds of comments, some accusing him of "entitlement" and being "tone-deaf", while others were supportive of his outspoken approach to customer eating habits.
Corcoran doubled down on his take in an interview with The Guardian by telling customers "if you're not hungry, don't go" and lambasting "restaurant tourism", in which people go "to show that you've been to that place, without actually eating".
The Yellow Bittern's "defiant attitude to fine-dining" has been "praised" by some fellow restaurant owners, said Lucy Bannerman in The Times. However, it was "inconceivable" for most to open only at lunchtimes, not at the weekend, and to expect people to engage in a "long, boozy lunch".
But restaurant dining is a "two-way street", argued Adam Hyman in The Good Food Guide. While owners should make their establishments "egalitarian places" where "people from all walks of life can break bread together" and not look at customers "as pound signs", it does not mean the customer is "always right".
Diners need a "greater understanding of how restaurants work" to gain a "different perspective", Hyman added. A spell working in hospitality would be a "simple way" of doing this, just "don't tell anyone they’re not spending enough money".
'Throwing their toys out the pram'
Questions have also been raised over whether Corcoran's move to chastise customers is a ploy for publicity. If it's true that the "borderline insulting comments" are just "designed to fill a few column inches", then "it's working" and "people are talking", said Mike Daw in London's The Standard. But it "smacks" of owners who have hit the "stark reality of running a restaurant in London" and are "throwing their toys out the pram" because it isn't "going their way".
The model of the restaurant and the owner's comments will do nothing but "alienate diners", said Hannah Twiggs in The Independent. Corcoran has missed the "simple truth of running a restaurant" that you need to offer "flexibility and respect" to diners and, while his "frustration might be genuine", it is "misguided" to blame "diners for these problems".
Corcoran should be "applauded for fighting back" against customers "always thinking they are right" and for "coming out swinging", wrote Ed Cumming in The Telegraph. Though it "might not work" in making The Yellow Bittern a commercial success, it is "gratifying to see an ancient debate" between owners and customers "given a 2024 twist".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
When is an offensive social media post a crime?
The Explainer UK legal system walks a 'difficult tightrope' between defending free speech and prosecuting hate speech
By The Week UK Published
-
Women are getting their own baseball league again
In the Spotlight The league is on track to debut in 2026
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Giant TVs are becoming the next big retail commodity
Under the Radar Some manufacturers are introducing TVs over 8 feet long
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Raise your glass at these 7 hotel bars where the vibe is as important as the drinking
The Week Recommends Have a pisco sour in Peru and a Bellini in Rome. Or maybe run into Bruno Mars in Vegas.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Love design? These hotels are ready to startle your eyes and drop your jaw.
The Week Recommends A treasure trove of curios and resplendent decor await
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How London fell back in love with the brasserie
The Blend From Brasserie Zédel to Café François, we sample the best bistros in town
By Charlie Teasdale Published
-
Why a Michelin star can spell danger for restaurants
In the Spotlight Winning chefs face heightened financial pressures, changing customer demands and professional limitations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
8 award-winning restaurants to visit this fall
The Week Recommends It's the season for dropping magazine restaurant and chef awards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
A foodie guide to Seattle
The Week Recommends From bustling markets to burger joints, these are the best spots in the city
By Neil Davey Published
-
6 immersive experiences that bend reality
The Week Recommends Take a journey into the fantastic
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Week Recommends The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published