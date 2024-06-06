Madrí: row brews over Yorkshire's 'Spanish' lager

Galician beer boss questions honesty of British brewer whose popular drink is 'confusing for the consumer'

Pints of Madri lager seen through a pub window
Madrí claims to embody 'the soul of Madrid' but the lager is brewed in Tadcaster, Yorkshire
(Image credit: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images)
By
published

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Madrí Excepcional beer is "as Spanish as it comes", said The Telegraph.

Launched during the Covid pandemic, it was the "sales sensation of the year" in 2023 among Britain's alcohol brands, said The Grocer. But the Madrí logo is "a man adorned in the distinctive 19th-century chulapo style associated with the Spanish capital", and the bottle "features the phrase el alma de Madrid – the soul of Madrid," said The Telegraph.

Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

