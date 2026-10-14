One great cookbook: ‘Real Cajun’ by Donald Link with Paula Disbrowe

Get to know authentic Cajun cooking

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book cover of &#039;Real Cajun&#039; by Donald Link and Paula Disbrowe
Author Donald Link is the owner of a handful of restaurants in New Orleans
(Image credit: Penguin Random House)

“My most cherished, most powerful food memories involve two ingredients: rice and pork,” writes the chef behind “Real Cajun: Rustic Home Cooking from Donald Link’s Louisiana.” It is a common refrain for people who were raised in the prairies and bayous of southern Louisiana.

The rice is there in the region’s popular eggplant dressing, dirty rice with chicken livers and in crawfish pies. Pork appears as cracklins, those deep-fried nubbins of seasoned pork belly and in all manner of Deep South charcuterie. Rice and pork even tango together in the region’s legendary sausage called boudin. Donald Link, born in southwest Louisiana, is the owner of a handful of restaurants in New Orleans, and “Real Cajun” takes you on a personal tour of all these tastes of his homeland, plus legions more.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

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