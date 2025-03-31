Quirky hot cross buns to try this Easter

"Few things spark as much impassioned debate as the humble hot cross bun", said Saskia Kemsley in London's The Standard. Easter treat or year-round staple? Toasted or untoasted? And, perhaps the biggest dispute of all: should a hot cross bun ever be filled with anything other than spices and sultanas?

Hot cross buns have been "gracing British tables" since the 14th century, when a monk at St Albans Abbey is said to have whipped up the very first batch to distribute to the poor on Good Friday. Today's buns are a "far cry" from these "austere origins", with supermarkets going to inventive lengths to outdo each other in the annual "bun-based arms race". Here are some of this year's best-tasting quirky takes on the Easter classic.

M&S Bramley Apple Hot Cross Buns

Just a minute into toasting these tasty buns, "the room filled with a sweet, spiced apple scent", said Ella Duggan in The Independent. "Deliciously sweet", without abandoning the "classic flavours", they're filled with "generous chunks of apple" and taste "naturally buttery". A firm favourite.

Exceptional by Asda Tiramisu Hot Cross Buns

"OK, I admit it – I was doubtful," said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph. But it turns out that Asda's tiramisu take on hot cross buns is a "surprise hit". Filled with chocolate drops and a "hint of coffee flavour", the buns are "not too sweet" and work well even when untoasted. The absence of dried fruit makes them a safe choice for "raisin haters", too.

Morrisons The Best Millionaire's Hot Cross Buns

Bursting with fudgy pieces and melted chocolate, these buns sound like they'll be sickly, but they're actually incredibly "moreish", said Duggan in The Independent. Somehow they manage to maintain an "almost custard-like centre" and a perfectly "crisp" exterior. Just keep an eye on them as they toast, as their sugary edges can burn quickly.

Waitrose No. 14 Apricot & Stem Ginger Hot Cross Buns

This luxurious offering from Waitrose feels slightly "unusual" but "still in the spirit of a hot cross bun", said Clay in The Telegraph. The "smart, plump" buns with "shiny, sticky" tops are generously filled with apricot pieces and "gorgeous" crystallised stem ginger.

Bettys Large Yorkshire Rarebit Hot Cross Bun

"For something completely different", Bettys' giant savoury hot cross bun is a great option, said Stacey Smith in Good Housekeeping. The sharing-sized bun is made with mature cheddar and parmesan, marmalade porter ale and a "sprinkling" of chives. It's best enjoyed at Easter breakfast, topped with bacon and eggs.

Gail's Hot Cross Buns

"We hate to be predictable" but we "can't help" awarding Gail's the best hot cross buns for the third year in a row, said Kemsley in London's The Standard. The bakery chain "rightly sees it unnecessary to mess with perfection": these "tasty" buns are bursting with dried fruit and mixed spice. Best of all, the "squishy, currant-filled delights" don't even need to be toasted. They're that good.

