Quirky hot cross buns to try this Easter
Creative, flavourful twists on the classic Easter bake, from tiramisu and stem ginger to a cheesy sharing-size treat
"Few things spark as much impassioned debate as the humble hot cross bun", said Saskia Kemsley in London's The Standard. Easter treat or year-round staple? Toasted or untoasted? And, perhaps the biggest dispute of all: should a hot cross bun ever be filled with anything other than spices and sultanas?
Hot cross buns have been "gracing British tables" since the 14th century, when a monk at St Albans Abbey is said to have whipped up the very first batch to distribute to the poor on Good Friday. Today's buns are a "far cry" from these "austere origins", with supermarkets going to inventive lengths to outdo each other in the annual "bun-based arms race". Here are some of this year's best-tasting quirky takes on the Easter classic.
M&S Bramley Apple Hot Cross Buns
Just a minute into toasting these tasty buns, "the room filled with a sweet, spiced apple scent", said Ella Duggan in The Independent. "Deliciously sweet", without abandoning the "classic flavours", they're filled with "generous chunks of apple" and taste "naturally buttery". A firm favourite.
marksandspencer.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Exceptional by Asda Tiramisu Hot Cross Buns
"OK, I admit it – I was doubtful," said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph. But it turns out that Asda's tiramisu take on hot cross buns is a "surprise hit". Filled with chocolate drops and a "hint of coffee flavour", the buns are "not too sweet" and work well even when untoasted. The absence of dried fruit makes them a safe choice for "raisin haters", too.
asda.com
Morrisons The Best Millionaire's Hot Cross Buns
Bursting with fudgy pieces and melted chocolate, these buns sound like they'll be sickly, but they're actually incredibly "moreish", said Duggan in The Independent. Somehow they manage to maintain an "almost custard-like centre" and a perfectly "crisp" exterior. Just keep an eye on them as they toast, as their sugary edges can burn quickly.
morrisons.com
Waitrose No. 14 Apricot & Stem Ginger Hot Cross Buns
This luxurious offering from Waitrose feels slightly "unusual" but "still in the spirit of a hot cross bun", said Clay in The Telegraph. The "smart, plump" buns with "shiny, sticky" tops are generously filled with apricot pieces and "gorgeous" crystallised stem ginger.
waitrose.com
Bettys Large Yorkshire Rarebit Hot Cross Bun
"For something completely different", Bettys' giant savoury hot cross bun is a great option, said Stacey Smith in Good Housekeeping. The sharing-sized bun is made with mature cheddar and parmesan, marmalade porter ale and a "sprinkling" of chives. It's best enjoyed at Easter breakfast, topped with bacon and eggs.
bettys.co.uk
Gail's Hot Cross Buns
"We hate to be predictable" but we "can't help" awarding Gail's the best hot cross buns for the third year in a row, said Kemsley in London's The Standard. The bakery chain "rightly sees it unnecessary to mess with perfection": these "tasty" buns are bursting with dried fruit and mixed spice. Best of all, the "squishy, currant-filled delights" don't even need to be toasted. They're that good.
gails.com
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
What should you be stockpiling for 'World War Three'?
In the Spotlight Britons advised to prepare after the EU tells its citizens to have an emergency kit just in case
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Carnivore diet: why people are eating only meat
The Explainer 'Meatfluencers' are taking social media by storm but experts warn meat-only diets have health consequences
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Scientists want to fight malaria by poisoning mosquitoes with human blood
Under the radar Drugging the bugs
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
'Not cross buns': the row over recipe revamps
Talking Point New versions of the Easter favourite have sparked controversy but sales are soaring
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Easter recipe: Adam Smith’s salt baked lamb shoulder
The Week Recommends A tasty and fresh dish served with an English feta, cucumber and mint salad
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: Niamh Larkin’s Easter egg chocolate cake pops
The Week Recommends The perfect way to use up your chocolate over the weekend
By The Week Staff Published
-
Easter recipe: Cyril Lignac’s chimichurri lamb chops with peas
The Week Recommends This is an Easter lamb main course with a difference
By The Week Staff Published
-
Easter recipe: Charlie Hibbert’s egg, leeks and shaved truffle
The Week Recommends A springtime dish which makes an ideal brunch or lunch
By The Week Staff Published
-
2023 Easter food guide
The Week Recommends Foodie inspiration for the bank holiday including chocolate eggs, roasts, fish, hampers and cakes
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Easter travel 2019: the best hotels, packages and deals
In Depth Take the family for an extended break this Easter with one of these luxury holidays
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
The best luxury eggs for Easter 2019
Speed Read Shell out on these top-of-the-range chocolate treats
By The Week Staff Last updated