Recipe: beef and broccoli noodles by Pippa Middlehurst

Beef and broccoli are commonly cooked like this in China, as a stir-fry, although usually with gai lan, or Chinese broccoli, said Pippa Middlehurst. In this version, I use English broccoli instead, a combination often seen in Chinese restaurants in the UK. I’ve also adapted the dish by serving it with noodles instead of rice, which is more traditional.

Ingredients: serves two

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 rump steak, thinly sliced

½ head broccoli, broken into florets

2 nests egg noodles or 120g bronze-cut spaghetti

2 tbsp neutral oil

4 garlic cloves, grated

3 spring onions, finely sliced



For the sauce:

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

½ tbsp dark soy sauce

½ tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp Sichuan chilli oil or Lao Gan Ma Crispy Chilli Oil

½ tbsp golden caster (superfine) sugar

Method

In a bowl, mix together the cornflour, 1 tbsp water and the light soy sauce. Marinate the steak slices in this mixture, coating well, while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the broccoli florets and cook for 3-5 minutes until just softened but still green. Scoop out directly into a bowl of ice-cold water. Set aside.

In the same pan, cook the noodles for 2 minutes less than what is stated on the packet instructions. We want them to remain al dente. Strain and rinse under cool water, separating the noodles with your fingers, to prevent them from sticking. Set aside.

Mix all the sauce ingredients and set aside.

Then, heat 1 tbsp of the neutral oil in a wok or non-stick, heavy-based frying pan. Add the steak and cook for 3-5 minutes until browned and caramelised. Remove the steak from the pan and wipe the pan.

Add the remaining 1 tbsp neutral oil to the clean pan and set over a medium-high heat. Add the garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the blanched broccoli and the steak. Toss and cook for 1 minute.

Give the noodles another quick rinse in cool water to make sure they’re not stuck together. Add them to the pan and toss with the veg and beef. Add the sauce, toss to combine, then add the spring onions, toss and let wilt for 30 seconds.

Remove the pan from the heat and serve.

Taken from "Simple Noodles: Everyday Recipes, from Instant to Udon" by Pippa Middlehurst, published by Quadrille at £20. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £15.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

